Video allegedly shows Julián Figueroa’s ghost (VIDEO)

A video allegedly caught Julián Figueroa’s ghost.

Imelda Tuñón appears devastated by her husband’s death.

Was it really his spirit?

Julián Figueroa’s ghost is allegedly caught on video. A week has passed since Julián Figueroa’s death was announced. In these seven days a lot of information has been reported about the 27-year-old’s life. His widow, Imelda Tuñón, and his mother, Maribel Guardia, are devastated.

Now a terrifying moment is circulating on social media. While the two women were talking to the press, cameras caught something very strange. It seems that the widow of Joan Sebastian’s late son was affected.

How did Julian die?

Cardiologist Gilberto Concepción told Telemundo that a myocardial infarction, like the one that ended Julián Figueroa’s life, is “extremely rare” in young adults. However, he explained that there are circumstances that could cause it.

He explained that a viral infection could be one of the main reasons that would lead a young adult to suffer a heart attack. The cardiologist also said that when someone abuses “certain medications” that can be cardiotoxic, this can “weaken the heart and make it susceptible to sudden death due to malignant ventricular arrhythmias.”