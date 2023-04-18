Video allegedly shows Julián Figueroa’s ghost (VIDEO)
A video allegedly caught Julián Figueroa's ghost. Imelda Tuñón appears devastated by her husband's death. Was it really his spirit?
Julián Figueroa’s ghost is allegedly caught on video. A week has passed since Julián Figueroa’s death was announced. In these seven days a lot of information has been reported about the 27-year-old’s life. His widow, Imelda Tuñón, and his mother, Maribel Guardia, are devastated.
Now a terrifying moment is circulating on social media. While the two women were talking to the press, cameras caught something very strange. It seems that the widow of Joan Sebastian’s late son was affected.
How did Julian die?
Cardiologist Gilberto Concepción told Telemundo that a myocardial infarction, like the one that ended Julián Figueroa’s life, is “extremely rare” in young adults. However, he explained that there are circumstances that could cause it.
He explained that a viral infection could be one of the main reasons that would lead a young adult to suffer a heart attack. The cardiologist also said that when someone abuses “certain medications” that can be cardiotoxic, this can “weaken the heart and make it susceptible to sudden death due to malignant ventricular arrhythmias.”
Maribel could sue the funeral home for leaking photos of her son
The medical report was also leaked confirming that the singer died of a myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation when he was the house he shared with his mother in Jardines del Pedregal, south of Mexico City.
On De Primera Mano, journalist Addis Tuñón spoke with lawyer Francisco Hernández about Maribel Guardia legal options concerning the leaks. They discussed the possibility that employees of the J. García López funeral home flimed Julián Figueroa’s body before he was cremated.
Did cameras capture Julián Figueroa’s ghost?
A video that shows Maribel and Imelda talking about Julián’s death with the press has captured something strange. The seems to be a mysterious figure standing behind the singer’s widow.
Imelda stands behind Maribel crying as the cameras are filming. People were shocked to see an extra hand on Imelda’s waist.
He doesn’t want to leave his wife?
No one can be seen behind Imelda so the extra hand seems to come from nowhere, which is why many are saying it’s Julián’s ghost trying to protect his wife.
“Julián will never leave his wife, nor his mother, except his little one, he is a little angel who always takes care of them from heaven and that hand belongs to someone who was behind.” “It is the hand of Maribel’s husband since he was there with them.”