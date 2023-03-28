Juan Rivera asks for prayers while his wife is in the hospital (VIDEO)

Juan Rivera’s wife is in the hospital.

Why Brenda is undergoing treatment.

Is she okay? Juan Rivera talks about his wife’s health.

Juan Rivera asks for prayers while his wife is in the hospital. Juan Rivera has been very attentive to his wife’s health and it’s the reason he left the Telemundo reality show La Casa de los Famosos. Now Brenda is having surgery.

Brenda was tested and discovered she has two cancer genes so she is having a double mastectomy and her ovaries removed as a preventative measure. Now, Juan is revealing more details.

Juan Rivera’s wife Brenda is in the hospital

As usual, Jenni Rivera’s brother loves to keep his beloved public informed because internet users have been asking him about Brenda’s health and how she’s doing. Recently Juan revealed that Brenda is in the hospital.

“Just to let you know that I’ve just left Brenda in the hospital, today one of her procedures begins and she asks each of you to lift her up in your prayers, to ask God for her and for her health. May the hands of God be on each doctor and the results be the best,” Juan said on Instagram.