Juan Rivera asks for prayers while his wife is in the hospital (VIDEO)
Juan Rivera's wife is in the hospital. Why Brenda is undergoing treatment. Is she okay? Juan Rivera talks about his wife's health.
Juan Rivera asks for prayers while his wife is in the hospital. Juan Rivera has been very attentive to his wife’s health and it’s the reason he left the Telemundo reality show La Casa de los Famosos. Now Brenda is having surgery.
Brenda was tested and discovered she has two cancer genes so she is having a double mastectomy and her ovaries removed as a preventative measure. Now, Juan is revealing more details.
Juan Rivera’s wife Brenda is in the hospital
As usual, Jenni Rivera’s brother loves to keep his beloved public informed because internet users have been asking him about Brenda’s health and how she’s doing. Recently Juan revealed that Brenda is in the hospital.
“Just to let you know that I’ve just left Brenda in the hospital, today one of her procedures begins and she asks each of you to lift her up in your prayers, to ask God for her and for her health. May the hands of God be on each doctor and the results be the best,” Juan said on Instagram.
Why Brenda is in the hospital
A few weeks ago Juan announced that his wife would be undergoing some procedures to prevent cancer because, according to his statements, it runs in her family.
Rosie Rivera’s brother decided to get down to business and focus on his wife’s recovery. In the comments, people supported him: “Amen, everything will be fine trusting in the Lord Jesus.” “Good health to Brenda.” “May God be with her.” “My prayers for your wife.” “The Lord is with you, everything will be fine,” are some of the comments that can be read on his post.
No news has been released about Brenda’s condition
So far, no news has been released about Brenda’s condition. Juan and his wife recently renewed their vows in a rather striking way and it was even broadcast on Telemundo.
Juan and Brenda decided to renew their vows after being together for more than 10 years, and we remember that the singer decided to leave La Casa de los Famosos after announcing that his wife was having health problems.
Juan Rivera asks for prayers
La Mesa Caliente shared photos of Juan’s tearful reaction when he saw his wife dressed in white, walking down the aisle for their vow renewal. Still, people were critical.
“When will he stop crying?” “Ridiculous.” “What a crybaby Juan, pure show.” “The most ridiculous thing I have ever seen, what a clown. You’re not an artist, you just hung up on Jenni.” “This one did beat my dearest Victoria Ruffo.”