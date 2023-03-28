Amanda Bynes was one of the most promising actresses in Hollywood.

She was recently admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

These are the top five Amanda Bynes movies. The best Amanda Bynes movies! Recently, actress Amanda Bynes was found wandering the streets of Los Angeles naked. She flagged down a car and asked for help. Bynes, who has suffered mental health issues for a number of years, seems to have had a setback. Before her psychiatric problems, Amanda Bynes was considered one of the most promising young actresses in Hollywood, thanks to her appearance in movies with stars like Channing Tatum, Emma Stone and Colin Firth. These are the top five Amanda Bynes movies! 5. She’s the Man She’s the Man is one of the most popular Amanda Bynes films. It’s two main characters are Viola and Sebastian. The first is a rebellious young woman who is pressured by her family to participate in a debutante ball even though she secretly wants to be on her school’s soccer team. Viola creates the fictional character of Sebastian, her fake twin brother who is a soccer player. This unleashes a series of misadventures that bring Violet closer to Duke, her roommate and team captain, with whom she ends up falling in love. Before they get together, Viola has to sort out all the entanglements she’s been involved in. Without a doubt, it’s a very funny movie that demonstrates Bynes’ incredible talent for comedy.

4. Best Amanda Bynes Movies: What a Girl Wants The year 2003 marked one of the best stages in Amanda Bynes’ career, thanks to her appearance in a teen romantic comedy that also starred Oscar winner Colin Firth and the late Kelly Preston, who played her mother. This is one of the best Amanda Bynes movies, as it combines elements of comedy and drama that highlight Bynes’ acting range. This film follows Daphne Reynolds (Bynes) as she traces her family history in the United Kingdom, learning along the way the reasons why her parents had to leave her.

3. Sydney White This Amanda Bynes film is was a standout role for the actress. In this modern retelling of Snow White, Bynes gives life to Sydney White, a young woman who tries to join a fraternity. In college, Sydney makes a group of friends and falls in love with one of her classmates, who is the romantic interest of one of her main rivals. Don’t miss this teen classic where Bynes manages to show once again her talent for comedy and why she was considered one of the best actresses of her generation.

2. Hairspray A few years ago, Amanda Bynes tried to start a singing career, something that surprised many, but not her most faithful fans, who enjoyed her appearance the iconic musical comedy Hairspray, where she worked with stars like Zac Efron, Michelle Pfeiffer and John Travolta. In this musical, Bynes plays Penny Lou Pingleton, a charismatic young woman who lives under her mother’s thumb, a racist woman who takes a dim view of her daughter’s friendly relationship with minorities.

1. Easy A Easy A is the last one film Amanda Bynes appeared in before putting her acting career on hold. In it, she played Marianne Bryant, a religious young woman who leads a group of “pure” students who try to bring other students into their fold. Bynes gets to play the villain in this movie and she does it with a special charisma and with her characteristic comedic touch that has turned Marianne into one of her most endearing characters. Follow Bynes’ career by rewatching these movies!