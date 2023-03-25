Juan Rivera apologizes to La Materialista for renewing his vows on her birthday
On Sunday’s La Casa de los Famosos 3 gala, Juan Rivera renewed his wedding vows with his wife Brenda. It should be remembered that the brother of La Diva de la banda decided to leave the reality show because of his wife’s health problems.
However, he went back to the most famous house on Hispanic television to renew his vows, before all the contestants and panelists on the show. Juan Rivera entered hand in hand with his mother, Mrs. Rosa, while Brenda entered by herself.
Juan Rivera renewed his wedding vows on LCDLF
There were mixed feelings about Juan Rivera and Brenda’s vow renewal. No one could hold back their tears at the emotional moment they experienced on Sunday, March 19. However, one detail stood out.
Juan Rivera apologized to one of his former housemates on La Casa de los Famosos 3 because he chose to renew his vows on her birthday, so no one celebrated her.
Juan Rivera apologizes to La Materialista
Reality LCDLF posted a video of the moment Juan approached La Materialista to apologize. It turns out that the music producer decided to renew his vows on the Dominican singer’s birthday.
“This is the love movie that a real woman can have,” commented La Materialista. Immediately Juan Rivera took advantage of the moment to apologize. “I feel very bad that it was on your birthday.” She was not at all upset.
Juan Rivera renewed his vows on La Materialista’s birthday
“And I am happy that it was today, it is the best, I wish you many blessings,” said the Dominican singer. The video showed Juan looking concerned as he spoke with La Materialista.
After that, both La Materialista and Paty Navidad highlighted Juan’s notable weight loss, “You are very thin,” said the singer while the Mexican actress agreed. Jenni’s brother pointed out that he had been working out.
Internet users were quick to criticize
As expected, internet users were quick to comment: “But why did they have to do that?” “Very badly done of telefraud.” “We have to understand that here the fault is not Juan’s or any other participant.” “It was ugly that they overshadowed his moment to La Materialissta.”
