Juan Rivera apologizes to La Materialista.

He renewed his wedding vows on the singer’s birthday.

Harsh criticism was not long in coming.

On Sunday’s La Casa de los Famosos 3 gala, Juan Rivera renewed his wedding vows with his wife Brenda. It should be remembered that the brother of La Diva de la banda decided to leave the reality show because of his wife’s health problems.

However, he went back to the most famous house on Hispanic television to renew his vows, before all the contestants and panelists on the show. Juan Rivera entered hand in hand with his mother, Mrs. Rosa, while Brenda entered by herself.

Juan Rivera renewed his wedding vows on LCDLF

There were mixed feelings about Juan Rivera and Brenda’s vow renewal. No one could hold back their tears at the emotional moment they experienced on Sunday, March 19. However, one detail stood out.

Juan Rivera apologized to one of his former housemates on La Casa de los Famosos 3 because he chose to renew his vows on her birthday, so no one celebrated her.