What does the future hold for El Chapo Guzmán and Emma Coronel?

What does the future hold for El Chapo and Emma Coronel?

Lawyers seek to repatriate the Mexican drug lord.

Emma Coronel could be released this year. The lawyer for Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán and Emma Coronel talks about what the future holds for them. Both are in prison in the United States. The lawyer explains their situations, and whether they could return to Mexico, in an interview with infobae. Mariel Miró Colón recently put aside the formality of the courts to launch her career as a regional Mexican singer. However, she has not abandoned her clients and reveals what’s going on with them legally. WHAT ARE LAWYERS TRYING TO ACHIEVE? El Chapo’s lawyer put her microphone aside to talk seriously about what will happen this year with the most famous couple in Mexico. It’s a criminal love story that continues. They may be reunited again. The Mexican drug lord’s lawyers are fighting for him to be returned to Mexico to serve his sentence using various arguments based on international law.

EL CHAPO WANTS TO RETURN TO MEXICO In January José Refugio Rodríguez, El Chapo’s lawyer in Mexico, sent a written message to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), at the express request of the capo, alleging his rights were being violated in the United States and requesting his transfer to Mexico, so that he can serve his sentence in his country of origin. “The legal arguments that they (their lawyers in Mexico) raise are valid. They are fighting the way he was extradited, that is, that there was an error in the extradition process. The way he was extradited was not in accordance with the law. The only one who could now repatriate Mr. Guzmán from the United States to Mexico is the government itself, if his lawyers win the proceedings,” said the lawyer.

EL CHAPO AND EMMA SEEK TO IMPROVE THEIR CONDITIONS “His criminal process is over. Right now we still have open civil proceedings to try to improve their confinement conditions,” said the lawyer. It should be remembered that the capo was sentenced to life in prison in 2019 after a trial that lasted ten months. He was found guilty of ten charges. Although he is incommunicado, the lawyer reported that Joaquín Guzmán Loera is aware that his son Ovidio Guzmán, alias ‘El Ratón’, was arrested on January 5 in Sinaloa.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO EMMA CORONEL? Emma Coronel is currently serving her sentence at the FMC Carswell minimum security prison in North Texas, where she will remain until September 13, 2023. She is serving a three-year sentence for her involvement with drug trafficking operations and lawyers are already preparing for her release. “We have talked. Before she was arrested we were in the process of launching her clothing brand. We’re going to continue those projects once she’s out. She is a 32-year-old woman, very young, who still has a future and a life ahead of her. And obviously I am going to help her in these new paths that she undertakes as an entrepreneur. She is my client, but she is also my friend. We are going to be supporting each other,” said the lawyer.