Mhoni Vidente predicts terrible earthquakes this year

Mhoni Vidente makes a frightening prediction.

She says that 2023 is the year of the earthquake.

Mhoni tells us when and where the quakes will happen.

Iconic psychic Mhoni Vidente has shared a terrible prediction that made her followers’ blood run cold. She tells us when and where we can expect earthquakes this year.

“This is the year of the earthquake,” the psychic said in a YouTube video where she pointed out that, once again, the stars are aligning to cause earthquakes around the world.

Mhoni Vidente predicts terrible earthquakes

In a video shared by El Heraldo de México on YouTube, Mhoni Vidente lets us know several predictions for the world in 2023.

“Remember that there is going to be an alignment of the planets from March 18 to 21, Jupiter, Mars, Saturn, Venus and Earth will align, at the moment of such a strong alignment between so many planets in a cabalistic day as it is on the 21st. March, which is also a New Moon, and at the moment of aligning, it will shake us,” said Mhoni.