Actress who worked with Chabelo says he said goodbye to her before he died
Actress Odemaris Ruiz says Chabelo said goodbye to her. She paid tribute to the comedian on Instagram and TikTok. "You stay in my heart."
- Actress Odemaris Ruiz says Chabelo said goodbye to her.
- She paid tribute to the comedian on Instagram and TikTok.
- “You stay in my heart.”
Actress Odemaris Ruiz said she had the opportunity to say goodbye to one of the most important people in her life, Xavier López, better known as Chabelo. The influencer said he “would always be in her heart” and she paid tribute to him on social media.
Xavier ‘Chabelo’ López spent over 40 years on Mexican television, becoming an icon for Mexican families who watched En familia con Chabelo. He worked with boys and girls on the show and one of them was actress Odemaris Ruiz.
CHABELLO SAID FAREWELL TO ODEMARIS RUIZ!
After Chabelo’s death, actress Odemaris Ruiz, who appeared on the popular show, En familia con Chabelo announced he said goodbye to her. She said that days before the actor died, he came to her in her dreams.
“A couple of nights ago I dreamed of you, and I don’t know why I was so lucky, but I think that somehow you came to say goodbye,” revealed Odemaris Ruiz on social media. The 35-year-old influencer also shared photos from her time working with the comedian on Televisa.
“Thank you for so much Xavier”
In the post, she pointed out that she was constantly thinking about him and was even reviewing photographs she took with Xavier López — something she had not done for years. Therefore, when the tragic news was released, she could not believe it. She thanked Chabelo for his love.
“And you were so present in my mind these days that I couldn’t believe when I opened my eyes and saw the news. Thank you for so much, Xavier, for all the support, love and so much learning,” Odemaris wrote on Instagram.
A very important person
Finally, she did not hesitate to point out her memories of Chabelo. In the post, she thanked him for the happy memories, saying he would always “stay in her heart.” She also posted a video about the actor on TikTok.
“[Gracias] For so many experiences and memories. You stay in my heart and in the hearts of millions of people. ‘The friend of all children.’ You are very great, eternal, immortal. I admire you and I love you very much. Xavier flies high,” Ruiz wrote in the post.
What happened to Xavier López?
Xavier Lopez, a Mexican children’s comedian, better known by his stage name Chabelo, has died at the age of 88. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced his passing on Saturday, according to The Associated Press. The actor’s family announced that he died in a Twitter post, where they noted his death was sudden.
López’s best-known work, the Sunday variety show En Familia con Chabelo, ran for a staggering 48 years from 1967 to 2015, the longest-running television show in Mexico, the AP reported.