Actress Odemaris Ruiz says Chabelo said goodbye to her.

She paid tribute to the comedian on Instagram and TikTok.

“You stay in my heart.”

Actress Odemaris Ruiz said she had the opportunity to say goodbye to one of the most important people in her life, Xavier López, better known as Chabelo. The influencer said he “would always be in her heart” and she paid tribute to him on social media.

Xavier ‘Chabelo’ López spent over 40 years on Mexican television, becoming an icon for Mexican families who watched En familia con Chabelo. He worked with boys and girls on the show and one of them was actress Odemaris Ruiz.

CHABELLO SAID FAREWELL TO ODEMARIS RUIZ!

After Chabelo’s death, actress Odemaris Ruiz, who appeared on the popular show, En familia con Chabelo announced he said goodbye to her. She said that days before the actor died, he came to her in her dreams.

“A couple of nights ago I dreamed of you, and I don’t know why I was so lucky, but I think that somehow you came to say goodbye,” revealed Odemaris Ruiz on social media. The 35-year-old influencer also shared photos from her time working with the comedian on Televisa.