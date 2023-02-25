Is comedian Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo on the verge of death?

Is Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo on the verge of death?

The Mexican comedian reveals the truth about his health.

He says he wants to campaign for organ donation. Recently, it has been reported that Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo is hospitalized in serious condition after complications caused by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It’s said he’s in Miami. After it was reported that the Mexican comedian was in a Miami hospital in critical condition while waiting for a lung transplant, the actor himself spoke publicly about his condition.

Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo talks about his health problems In a statement, Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo revealed the truth about his health after it was rumored that he was in serious condition. “I am being treated for my disease: COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and having an exhaustive check up,” says the statement published by El Universal. “I asked that the possibility of being put on the list of candidates for a lung transplants be considered… I’m not seriously ill, fortunately and I am not on oxygen. Precisely, for this reason I alternate my life between Acapulco and Miami (both at sea level) where I write and live very happily with Gaby (my wife),” said the 74-year-old actor via text message.

“It would be a great opportunity to improve my condition” The Mexican producer made it clear that he has suffered from this condition for a long time and that thanks to his doctors he is receiving the appropriate treatment. He said that he does not rule out the possibility of receiving a new lung. “The day the medical group lets me know that I am fit for a transplant, I will let you know”. “It would be a great opportunity to improve my condition; If everything goes well, of course,” added Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo, according to El universal. The renowned actor of successful productions such as Dr. Cándido Pérez, Una Familia de 10 and Cero en Conducta declared that he was aware of his work on TV.