Does Juan Ricardo Hernández’s best friend now support Pablo Lyle?

Did he disagree with Pablo Lyle’s verdict? A couple of days ago, “shocking” news was released that surprised those who have been following Pablo Lyle’s manslaughter trial. After the the Mexican actor was found guilty, Juan Ricardo Hernández’s best friend spoke out and now supports Lyle. After being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, there have been many reactions to what Pablo Lyle did and what his future holds. To the surprise of many, they have mostly been empathetic to the actor’s situation. Juan Ricardo Hernández’s best friend spoke out Well-known people such as the host of the morning show Hoy, Andrea Legarreta, or Televisa actresses, Sherlyn and Michelle Renaud, have expressed their dissatisfaction with what has happened to their friend and colleague, Lyle. But, what attracted particular attention is that Mario Valladares also decided to break his silence. He is considered the best friend, or one of those closest to, Juan Ricardo Hernández and made an “unexpected” statement. Does he support Pablo Lyle?

Is he betraying his friend and supporting Pablo Lyle? In an interview for De Primer Mano, Mario Valladares explained that he thinks that United States laws have been “manipulated” to work against Mexican actor, Pablo Lyle. He also confirmed that no one, except for Juan Ricardo’s son, expected that he would wind up in prison. Likewise, Mario did not hesitate to reiterate that justice had been “very harsh” to the Mexican actor. He also said that both he and Mercedes Arce (Juan Ricardo’s fiancée) were aware that Pablo Lyle did not intend to kill Juan Ricardo.

“They did not analyze the situation” “They did analyze the situation when Ricardo went and threw punches, which scared the children and he (Pablo Lyle) was afraid for his family’s lives. He expressed all that in court, but they didn’t give it the importance that they should have given it. He (Pablo Lyle) should have had some points in his favor,” said Valladares told De Primera Mano. Similarly, he reiterated that Mercedes Arce was surprised to learn jury’s verdict because she did not want two lives to be lost, referring to the death of her fiancé Juan Ricardo Hernández and Pablo Lyle going to jail.

Juan Ricardo’s friend also talk about his son Finally, Juan Ricardo’s friend, who had gone to breakfast with him three days before his death, said that he does not have regular contact with Ricardo’s son, since he’s been very volatile. “They have one today, and another way tomorrow, it changes a lot. He (Juan Ricardo’s son) agreed that he be should be sentenced,” he said in the surprising revelations in his interview with De Primera Mano. Click here to see the full interview.