Are they trying to justify his anger? Pablo Lyle is said to suffer from intermittent explosive disorder
A couple of days ago, Pablo Lyle’s verdict was finally announced and the popular Mexican actor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 63-year-old Cuban, Juan Ricardo Hernandez. Now, Pablo Lyle is said to suffer from intermittent explosive disorder. Are they trying to justify his anger?
According to El financiero, “important” statements made in 2019 by a person close to the actor have come to light. The source revealed that the actor often suffers from fits of anger, especially when he feels threatened or endangered.
According to what a person close to Pablo Lyle said in 2019, right after the incident, Pablo is often rude and even aggressive when he feels threatened. However, when he realizes that he was wrong he is capable of apologizing.
Despite allegedly suffering from intermittent explosive disorder, when his verdict was read, Pablo Lyle was calm and remained composed at all times, a far-stretch from the reaction he had to his victim. So far it has not been confirmed that the actor has this condition. However, on the surface Pablo meets all the criteria.
What is intermittent explosive disorder?
According to Mindyra, intermittent explosive disorder (IED) is part of a group of diagnoses called disruptive impulse control and conduct disorders. Disruptive impulse control and conduct disorders are a group of psychiatric conditions.
These disorders are characterized by the presence of difficult, aggressive or antisocial behaviors. It is often associated with physical or verbal injuries to oneself, to others, to objects or to violating the rights of others. Pablo Lyle’s aggressive behavior would be a clear example of this.
IED and social skills
These behaviors can appear in various forms and can be defensive, premeditated or impulsive (such as what happened with Pablo Lyle and his victim. People with disruptive impulse control and conduct disorders may have an irritable temperament, be impulsive, or inattentive, according to Mindyra.
In addition, they can be aggressive with peers and lack problem-solving skills. They may also have a coercive interaction style and lack social skills such as the ability to interact well with others. Click here to see the video of the incident between Pablo Lyle and Juan Ricardo.
People with IED often feel relieved after lashing out
Finally, according to Mindyra, after the anger passes, the person usually feels ‘relieved’ and is able to be rational about what happened moments before, so they can sometimes experience feelings of guilt, regret and shame for what they did or said.
In addition, intermittent explosive disorder can have consequences on a personal, social and even legal level, as in Pablo Lyle’s case, since it tends to affect relationships with the person’s family, friends, partner or professionals, as well as cause fights or damage that leads to legal trouble.