Surprising new information about Pablo Lyle’s case.

Does Pablo Lyle have a personality disorder?

This diagnosis could work in his favor.

A couple of days ago, Pablo Lyle’s verdict was finally announced and the popular Mexican actor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 63-year-old Cuban, Juan Ricardo Hernandez. Now, Pablo Lyle is said to suffer from intermittent explosive disorder. Are they trying to justify his anger?

According to El financiero, “important” statements made in 2019 by a person close to the actor have come to light. The source revealed that the actor often suffers from fits of anger, especially when he feels threatened or endangered.

According to what a person close to Pablo Lyle said in 2019, right after the incident, Pablo is often rude and even aggressive when he feels threatened. However, when he realizes that he was wrong he is capable of apologizing.

Despite allegedly suffering from intermittent explosive disorder, when his verdict was read, Pablo Lyle was calm and remained composed at all times, a far-stretch from the reaction he had to his victim. So far it has not been confirmed that the actor has this condition. However, on the surface Pablo meets all the criteria.