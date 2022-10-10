Kanye West makes shocking statements on Tucker Carlson

Kanye West is in the eye of the hurricane after making racist remarks.

He gave a controversial interview to Tucker Carlson.

Was “White Lives Matter” a joke? Kanye West, the infamous rapper and fashion designer, made some controversial remarks in his recent interview with journalist Tucker Carlson. He addressed his decision wear a t-shirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter” at fashion week in Paris. “Ye”, as the singer is legally called now, has been immersed in racist comments and controversy for a couple of years. However, he has gained more haters after to his breakup with businesswoman and influencer, Kim Kardashian — not to mention, his questionable social media posts. YE TALKS TO TUCKER CARLSON In a controversial interview, Kanye West surprised viewers with his take on the brouhaha that arose from wearing a White Lives Matter t-shirt at fashion week in Paris, in addition to sending a model wearing the shirt down the runway. During the fragment of the interview that was shown on the Tucker Carlson show — another controversial character — Kanye West spoke about his decision to wear the shirt and why he included it the collection he presented at one of the biggest fashion events in the world.

Why did he do it? The singer mocked the famous “Black Lives Matter” movement and did so in one of the surprise collections he presented during fashion week. Ye, showed once again that he is against the movement that he considers “fake” and he did not care that he jeopardized his million-dollar contract with Adidas over the tasteless stunt. “The answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do,” Kanye West said in an interview with Tucker Carlson, according to CNN. Part of Kanye’s interview was shown on Carlson’s show and it is expected that the singer’s full interview will be shared on the Fox show in the coming days.

Advice from his father? During the interview, the singer said that he spoke to his father and asked him what he thought of the idea of ​​​​the shirt. Ye declared that his father responded: "Just a Black man stating the obvious." The interview has generated various negative reactions on social media and quickly began trending. TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE "I said, 'I thought the shirt was a funny shirt; I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.' And I said, 'Dad, why did you think it was funny?' He said, 'Just a Black man stating the obvious,'" West said during the interview. The singer also talk about the subject on social media and several personalities from the fashion industry did not hesitate to weigh in.

Was Kanye West trying to teach people a lesson? West stated that there is a simple reason why he showed the shirt at fashion week. The singer declared that people "had stripped us of our identity" and that Black Lives Matter was just another way of labeling a person by the color of their skin. "Because the same people that have stripped us of our identity and labeled us as a color, have told us what it means to be Black," said the singer and ex-husband of Kim Kardashian during the interview with Carlson, reported CNN. Recently, the rapper took to Instagram, where Gigi Hadid also wound up involved in the controversy.