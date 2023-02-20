Former President Jimmy Carter is receiving hospice care at home.

He decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family.

He has been battling health problems for some time.

Former President Jimmy Carter is receiving palliative care at home, according to a statement from the The Carter Center. He had been hospitalized for a long time, according to CNN en Español and EFE.

The statement reads: “After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team.”

A LIFE OF HUMANITARIAN SERVICE

In the statement, the former president’s family request privacy and appreciate the support they have received during this difficult time. In 2022 Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his lifelong humanitarian work.

Currently, the former president is 98 years old, making him the oldest ex-president. He was President of the United States from 1977 to 1981, when he was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan.