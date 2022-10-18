Legendary news anchor Sandi Klein dies at 73 after long battle with cancer

Long time WINS news anchor Sandi Klein dies.

She battled cancer for 15 years.

Colleagues mourn the loss of the radio star. Public figures aren’t immune to tragedy. There is another show business death this week. Legendary New York news anchor Sandi Klein has died. Sandi Klein’s death has left her family, friends and colleagues heartbroken. She worked for radio station WINS for 19 years. Legendary news anchor Sandi Klein dies According to Sandi’s family, the news anchor lost her life after a long battle with cancer. The 73-year-old died on October 14, the same date that actor Ted White, better known for his role as Jason Voorhees, also passed away. The Sun, reported on the sad news about Sandi Klein. The 73-year-old presenter had been admitted to hospice care for the terminal illness that was wearing her down little by little. Filed Under: Anchor Sandi Klein dies

The radio host died at the age of 73 Sandi Klein, who worked for New York City radio station WINS for 19 years, joined the network in 1993, where she reported on local news. In 2012, the host created her own podcast on the same radio station. According to The Sun, Klein fought carcinoid syndrome (it usually appears in the gastrointestinal tract, which includes the stomach, small intestine, appendix, colon and rectum), a form of neuroendocrine cancer (which begins in the pancreas) for 15 years. Filed Under: Anchor Sandi Klein dies

Sandi Klein dies after long battle with cancer After the legendary news anchor’s passing was announced, condolences began to pour in immediately. One of the people grieving Sandi Klein’s death is author Lisa Fantino, “RIP dear Sandi Klein. You brought so much positivity to the New York airwaves. An honor to be your guest.” Radio host Dave Stewart had this to say: “I loved working with her on WPLJ in the early ’90s. Sandi was wonderful both on and off air. I will never forget the night she invited a group of us over to the house for a hilariously raucous party, you will be missed.” Filed Under: Anchor Sandi Klein dies

People mourn Sandi Klein’s death On Sandi’s Blog the presenter’s difficult moments before her death were shared, “It is with a heavy heart that we share some news with all of you… Our tremendous host, whom we all know and love, has been battling carcinoid syndrome for almost 15 years.” “Over the last year, sadly, Sandi’s battle has become much more difficult. As of this week, she is enrolled in a hospice program at home, committed to living at home as comfortably as possible and for as long as possible.” Unfortunately shortly after entering hospice care Klein passed away. Filed Under: Anchor Sandi Klein dies