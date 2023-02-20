Thieves caught trying to steal $1400 worth of merchandise at Walmart self-checkout
A brazen attempted theft at a Walmart self-checkout n Livonia, Michigan. The thieves were caught on security cameras and employees confronted them as they were leaving the store. The women fled the scene according to The Sun.
The store’s manager gave the video to the Livonia Police Department in order to identify the two women who tried to leave without paying for approximately $1,400 worth of various products.
WHAT WERE THE WOMEN TRYING TO STEAL?
The women tried to skip scanning several products as the checked out. The items included stuffed toys and Reese’s peanut butter hearts. The camera shows them placing the items in bags without scanning them.
In another video you can see how they push the carts full of items towards the exit. When employees confronted them they immediately fled to the parking lot where they got into a dark colored pick-up truck and sped off.
POLICE ASKS FOR COOPERATION IN ATTEMPTED THEFT AT WALMART SELF-CHECKOUT
The Livonia Police Department asks anyone with information about the attempted theft at the Walmart self-checkout to contact Sergeant Salter at 734-466-2324 and reference case number 23-4920. The call it will be anonymous if desired.
So far there are no more details about the thieves, so the cooperation of the public will be especially important in apprehending them. To see the video click here.
A RASH OF SELF-CHECKOUT THEFTS AT WALMART
Walmart recently used credit card information to track down an Alabama city council member accused of using the same tactic to steal from a self-checkout at the store at least 31 times. Devyn Keith, a Huntsville, Alabama, city council member, allegedly walked away with at least $331 worth of products from various Walmart stores by failing to scan items, according to a police report.
“During this investigation by Walmart Loss Prevention, most of the times Mr. Keith went to Walmart, he committed theft by skipping the scan,” AL.com reported.