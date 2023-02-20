Authorities report attempted theft at a Walmart self-checkout.

Two women tried to avoid scanning several items.

The would-be robbers were caught.

A brazen attempted theft at a Walmart self-checkout n Livonia, Michigan. The thieves were caught on security cameras and employees confronted them as they were leaving the store. The women fled the scene according to The Sun.

The store’s manager gave the video to the Livonia Police Department in order to identify the two women who tried to leave without paying for approximately $1,400 worth of various products.

WHAT WERE THE WOMEN TRYING TO STEAL?

The women tried to skip scanning several products as the checked out. The items included stuffed toys and Reese’s peanut butter hearts. The camera shows them placing the items in bags without scanning them.

In another video you can see how they push the carts full of items towards the exit. When employees confronted them they immediately fled to the parking lot where they got into a dark colored pick-up truck and sped off.