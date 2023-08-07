Jenicka López poses in a daring bikini (PHOTOS)

Jenicka López embraces body positivity.

She highlights her new figure in a daring bikini.

She inspires with self-acceptance.

Jenicka López, daughter of the renowned singer Jenni Rivera, has awed her followers by posing in a daring bikini at the beach.

The photo was shared on her Instagram account, where she showcases her stunning new figure adorned in a neon yellow swimsuit.

She is enjoying the gorgeous beaches of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, taking a well-deserved break.

The plus-size model, influencer and entrepreneur has taken the opportunity to display her physical transformation.

Jenicka López poses in a bikini at the beach

The photo has caused a stir among the Rivera family’s fans since Jenicka has always maintained a lower profile than her sisters.

However, Chiquis Rivera’s sister seems to have decided to share her transformation and personal growth with the world.

Jenicka looks radiant and confident, displaying her new figure in a neon yellow bikini that highlights her curves after a difficult weight-loss journey.

Although Jenni Rivera’s daughter has always been beautiful, her recent physical transformation has captured the attention of her followers.