Big Brother revolutionized the reality TV landscape.

It introduced new formats, audience engagement and ethical considerations.

Learn how Big Brother became a game-changer in the world of television entertainment.

Big Brother history begins when the reality tv show debuted in the Netherlands in 1999 and quickly spread to other countries.

Contestants, known as houseguests, live together in a specially constructed house, isolated from the outside world.

They are continuously monitored by live television cameras as well as personal audio microphones.

The show’s unique format and rules set a new standard for reality TV.