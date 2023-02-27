‘TQG’: Shakira’s new single with Karol G sparks controversy (VIDEO)

Karol G and Shakira join forces to “destroy” their exes!

The Colombian singers release their new single, TQG.

Is Piqué trying to win Shakira back? Finally, the day fans of Shakira and Karol G has arrived. The duo released their new single, TQG, and they confirmed suspicions about the song’s lyrics, which caused an uproar as soon as it came out. The popular singers have something in common — their exes betrayed them and now they have decided to join forces to lash out at them in their new song. You won’t believe the incredible things they say! Shakira and Karol G lash out at their exes! The music video for TQG was recently released on YouTube. The song and video have been hotly anticipated and they did not disappoint. Karol G and Shakira did not hold back when it came to their exes. Let’s remember that Shakira broke up with Gerard Piqué almost a year ago over alleged infidelity, while Karol G broke up with rapper Anuel AA a little longer ago. Their stories have a lot in common as both of their famous ex-boyfriends had allegedly cheated on them. However, in the lyrics of the new song, they expose them in the worst way in front of millions of people.

What does TQG say? The popular singers confirm suspicions about the lyrics of their new single TQG (Te Quedó Grande). You left saying that you had surpassed me, you got a new girlfriend. What she doesn’t know is that you still see all my stories; Tell your new baby that I don’t compete for men, sings ‘La Bichota’. While Shakira, who previously released three other songs that were aimed at Gerard Piqué, made controversial statements in her verses, such as: Seeing you with a new one hurt me, I forgot what we lived through, and that’s what offended you, even life got better; What your girlfriend threw at me, that doesn’t even make me angry, I laugh.

Is Gerard Piqué trying to win Shakira back? The more the song progresses, the more secrets come to light, because Shakira didn’t hesitate to mention a rather interesting fact about the ex-soccer player. Shakira says: Now you want to go back, it shows, I know. This raised suspicions about Piqué’s behavior, who currently looks more “in love” than ever with his new girlfriend Clara Chía. What are you doing looking for me if you know that I don’t repeat mistakes? Shakira also sings in the new song with Karol G. Meanwhile, the Provenza singer didn’t hesitate to expose Anuel ‘AA’ again: You want to go back now I saw it coming, liking my photo, you look happy with your new life, but if she knew that you’re still looking for me.

How did their relationships end? Karol G’s heart was broken when her relationship with Anuel ‘AA’ ended after more than three years. She announced the breakup on Instagram. Just a few months later, the Puerto Rican rapper was already starting a new relationship with Yailín “La Más Viral”, who he married and now they are expecting a child together. Meanwhile, Shakira’s controversial story of heartbreak went around the world, as everyone found out about Piqué’s alleged infidelity. Shakira has dedicated four songs to him so far, including this new collaboration with Karol G. What do you think?