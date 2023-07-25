Chiquis Rivera’s Premios Juventud look is criticized on social media.

She showed off her figure in a sexy dress.

One user commented that she looked like a «scandalous bear» in the brown velvet number. MundoNow presents Óyenos Audio where you can listen to the best podcasts on various topics and there’s something to suit every taste. Silvia del Valle hosts Sin Broncas con La Bronca, a space to clear up your doubts and explore issues about relationships, friendship and personal situations. CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO LISTEN TO SIN BRONCAS CON LA BRONCA

Chiquis Rivera caused a stir on the Premios Juventud red carpet On the 2023 Premios Juventud red carpet singer Chiquis Rivera undeniably stood out as one of the most prominent figures, creating a buzz with her eye-catching look. As the daughter of La Diva de la Banda, Chiquis is renowned for her distinct and bold fashion choices. On this occasion, she opted for an outfit that turned heads and grabbed attention from those at the event and on social media. However, it was one user comparing her to a «scandalous bear» that really got people talking.

Hundreds commented on Chiqui’s dress on social media Chiquis Rivera, as seen in the video shared on Premios Juventud’s official Instagram account, wore a long velvet dress in various shades of brown. The form-fitting design accentuated her figure and the addition of long gloves complemented the controversial look, which sparked numerous comments on social media.

Chiquis is compared to a «scandalous bear» in her Premios Juventud look Opinions were divided on Chiqui’s red carpet look. Some commented: «What happened to Chiquis, I miss her.» «The bear looks scandalous, terrible.» and «Why is a corduroy dress no longer in fashion?» Others said: «Terrible Chiquis, you disappoint me.» Additional criticism included: «She is beautiful, but that suit doesn’t help her much.» «She got fat again.» «Didn’t she say she was thin?» «Gloves in summer?» «How badly dressed.» and «That woman is wearing that dress… and in that hot fabric.»

Some like the gown There were also those who praised Chiquis’ brown velvet gown. Several comments highlighted her beauty and figure at Premios Juventud, held in Puerto Rico. «Chiquis is the most beautiful in the world, none like her.» «We love the queen bee,» and «Beautiful La Chiquis,» were some of the positive comments.