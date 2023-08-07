Sergio Corona breaks his silence after hospitalization

Did Sergio Corona have a heart attack?

He is beloved for his role on Como Dice el Dicho.

He is recovering and enjoying a vacation.

The beloved Televisa actor, known for his great humor and talent, Sergio Corona, talks about his hospitalization and clarifies that it was not because of a heart attack.

He is known for his extraordinary role in 800 episodes of Como Dice el Dicho.

The alarms went off when it was announced that Sergio Corona had been transported to a hospital.

At first it was reported that the first actor had suffered a heart attack.

SERGIO CORONA EXPLAINS HIS HOSPITALIZATION

Now, the actor has broken his silence, denying that he suffered a heart attack and clarifying his condition, which many feared was serious.

On Thursday, August 3, it was announced that the well-known ‘Don Tomás’ was hospitalized in mid-July.

The worrying news was released by Joel O’Farril, who is a contributor to Radio Formula.

Sergio Corona said that he is currently resting and enjoying the warm weather on vacation.