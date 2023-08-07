Sergio Corona breaks his silence after hospitalization
After his hospitalization, Sergio Corona, a Televisa interpreter, reveals what happened and says how he is currently feeling.
- Did Sergio Corona have a heart attack?
- He is beloved for his role on Como Dice el Dicho.
- He is recovering and enjoying a vacation.
The beloved Televisa actor, known for his great humor and talent, Sergio Corona, talks about his hospitalization and clarifies that it was not because of a heart attack.
He is known for his extraordinary role in 800 episodes of Como Dice el Dicho.
The alarms went off when it was announced that Sergio Corona had been transported to a hospital.
At first it was reported that the first actor had suffered a heart attack.
SERGIO CORONA EXPLAINS HIS HOSPITALIZATION
Now, the actor has broken his silence, denying that he suffered a heart attack and clarifying his condition, which many feared was serious.
On Thursday, August 3, it was announced that the well-known ‘Don Tomás’ was hospitalized in mid-July.
The worrying news was released by Joel O’Farril, who is a contributor to Radio Formula.
Sergio Corona said that he is currently resting and enjoying the warm weather on vacation.
DID SERGIO CORONA HAVE A HEART ATTACK?
In an exclusive chat with El Universal, the veteran Televisa actor said that he was hospitalized for two days.
In the interview, he flatly denied that he was admitted because of a heart attack.
Actually, the reason for hospital stay was a minor incident he had while filming Como Dice el Dicho.
Denying the rumors that circulated during his absence, Sergio Corona stated that he is doing well and out of danger.
SERGIO CORONA DENIES RUMORS
«There are already several people who speak about me, who say that I am in the hospital, and no, I am at home, I took a vacation,» he said.
«Two weeks ago I was filming and suddenly I start trembling a little in a scene and the staff asked me if I was ok,» he added.
«I worried about it and I went to the hospital and I stayed for two days. A cardiologist checked me, they checked my teeth, I went out and came home.»
All the actor’s tests showed that there is no serious problem that could put his health at risk.
DETAILS OF HIS HOSPITALIZATION
«The check was for a very small issue that everyone got confused. I did not finish the episode that I was filming,» said the actor.
«I was in the hospital for three days and two nights, I have already left and I have been resting for a week and a half,» said the actor.
«Little by little I take walks here at my house, I’m fine now, fortunately I’ve recovered,» he added.
«It was a combination of physical ailments, it was not a heart attack,» Sergio Corona told El Universal.
THE TELEVISA ACTOR SPEAKS OUT
In addition, the Televisa actor said: «I already feel so much better that next week I will start my regular activities.»
His recovery has been so satisfactory that he confirmed his return to the popular program next week.
The news of Sergio Corona’s hospitalization worried his fans and show business in general.
Sergio Corona is eager to leave this minor incident behind to move on with his life and his acting career.
