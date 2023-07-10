Unpublished video of Jenni Rivera celebrating her last birthday
Jenni Rivera would have turned 54 this year.Her children shared a previously unpublished video of Jenni Rivera celebrating her last birthday.
- Jenni Rivera would have turned 54 this year.
- Her children remember her with love.
- They shared a previously unpublished video of Jenni Rivera celebrating her last birthday.
As everyone remembers, Jenni Rivera died in December 2012 in a fatal plane crash. Although more than 10 years have passed since that tragic event, it is obvious that her children and, of course, her fans will never forget her.
On July 2, Jenni would have celebrated her 54th birthday and that is why her children took it upon themselves to remind everyone through social media that her memory lives on.
A tribute to Jenni!
On July 2 Jenni’s children, who currently own one hundred percent of La Diva de la Banda’s estate, released the album Misión cumplida. They had already been teasing this for a few weeks.
On what would have been the late singer’s 54th birthday, her children released this unprecedented production by Lupillo Rivera’s sister as a posthumous tribute.
Previously unpublished video of Jenni Rivera’s last birthday
Jacqie and Jenicka shared photos of their mother on her birthday which moved their Instagram followers who are faithful fans of the artist.
But the post that attracted the most attention was the one shared by his youngest son. These are previously unpublished images of Jenni on July 2, 2012. She was celebrating her birthday just months before she died in the plane crash.
Jenni Rivera will be remembered forever
Johnny López, Jenni’s youngest son, shared a video that moved his late mother’s fans. This video is dated July 2, 2012, which would have been her last birthday.
In the video you can see the singer at home and with mariachis singing to her. «If there is a death that hurts me, it is Jenni’s. She is missed. I imagine how sad it is for her children and her family. If she knew. I imagine it has not been easy,» commented one follower.