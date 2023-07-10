Jenni Rivera would have turned 54 this year.

Her children remember her with love.

They shared a previously unpublished video of Jenni Rivera celebrating her last birthday.

As everyone remembers, Jenni Rivera died in December 2012 in a fatal plane crash. Although more than 10 years have passed since that tragic event, it is obvious that her children and, of course, her fans will never forget her.

On July 2, Jenni would have celebrated her 54th birthday and that is why her children took it upon themselves to remind everyone through social media that her memory lives on.

A tribute to Jenni!

On July 2 Jenni’s children, who currently own one hundred percent of La Diva de la Banda’s estate, released the album Misión cumplida. They had already been teasing this for a few weeks.

On what would have been the late singer’s 54th birthday, her children released this unprecedented production by Lupillo Rivera’s sister as a posthumous tribute.