Jenni Rivera’s children appeared together for a tribute to their mother.

They are constantly embroiled in controversy.

Chiquis, Jacqie and Johnny López set aside their differences for the tribute.

Jenni Rivera’s children appear together. Social media provides a platform for endless discussions, especially when it comes to one of the most controversial families in the entertainment industry, the Riveras.

Ever since La Diva de la Banda’s death, the Rivera family has been embroiled in numerous controversies. The most prominent of these controversies revolves around accusations of theft.

Jenni Rivera’s children appear together again

Despite Rosie and Juan repeatedly denying any involvement in taking money from Jenni Rivera’s businesses, Chiquis has persistently accused them of stealing. As a result, Chiquis, along with Jacqie, Jenicka, and Johnny, have become estranged from the rest of the Rivera dynasty.

However, recently, Jenni Rivera’s children appeared together at an important event. A photo that was posted on Instagram quickly went viral, causing a frenzy on social media.