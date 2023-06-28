Jenni Rivera’s children surprise everyone appearing together for a tribute to their mother
Jenni Rivera's children appeared together for a tribute to their deceased mother. They are constantly embroiled in controversy.
Jenni Rivera’s children appear together. Social media provides a platform for endless discussions, especially when it comes to one of the most controversial families in the entertainment industry, the Riveras.
Ever since La Diva de la Banda’s death, the Rivera family has been embroiled in numerous controversies. The most prominent of these controversies revolves around accusations of theft.
Jenni Rivera’s children appear together again
Despite Rosie and Juan repeatedly denying any involvement in taking money from Jenni Rivera’s businesses, Chiquis has persistently accused them of stealing. As a result, Chiquis, along with Jacqie, Jenicka, and Johnny, have become estranged from the rest of the Rivera dynasty.
However, recently, Jenni Rivera’s children appeared together at an important event. A photo that was posted on Instagram quickly went viral, causing a frenzy on social media.
Chiquis, Jacqie Rivera and Johnny López cause a stir on social media
Jacqie Rivera took to her official Instagram account to share a touching photograph of herself alongside her siblings, Chiquis and Johnny. In addition to the photo, she posted a couple of videos an unforgettable concert by Banda MS.
The first image showed Jacqie sitting beside Chiquis and Johnny, showcasing their strong bond. Jacqie also shared a video of Janney Marín Rivera taking the stage and performing a heartfelt rendition of her mother’s hit Inolvidable alongside the members of Banda MS during the concert.
A tribute to Jenni Rivera during a Banda MS concert
Jacqie Rivera shared a series of photographs on Instagram, capturing the moments that the Rivera siblings shared during a tribute to their late mother, the renowned Diva de la Banda, Jenni Rivera. In her post, Jacqie expressed her gratitude: «Thanks to the guys from @bandamsoficial. Tremendous show and production from start to finish and what a beautiful tribute to our mother @jennirivera. I’m speechless. Thanks again for your attentions.»
The images showcase Jenni’s three children enjoying the concert together, immersed in the joyous atmosphere. They also had the opportunity to take pictures with the members of the Mexican group, known for their popular songs like El Color de Tus Ojos, Tengo Que Colgar, Me Vas a Extrañar, among others.
Internet users had a surprising reaction
People immediately commented on the Instagram post: «Jacqie should have sung!» «I like Chiquis and I applaud her but the girl can’t sing at all.» «Through you your mom is still with us and we will not forget her.» «Very cool.» «I loved seeing them.» «I was there.»
«It was a magical moment when they paid tribute to the Great Lady.» «I love Jenni forever.» «The most beautiful sisters.» «So beautiful, your mom would be so PROUD of all of you,» others commented.