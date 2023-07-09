Dr. Ana María Polo looks unrecognizable in recent photos documenting her incredible vacation!
Dr. Ana María Polo looks unrecognizable in recent photos!Dr. Polo makes spectacular appearance from Madrid, Spain. See how she's changed over time.
- Dr. Ana María Polo looks unrecognizable in recent photos!
- Dr. Polo makes spectacular appearance from Madrid, Spain.
- See how she’s changed over time.
Dr. Ana María Polo looks unrecognizable in recent photos. The popular Cuban lawyer and television presenter, Ana María Polo — or as she is better known, Dra. Polo — had one of the most popular television shows of all time: Caso Cerrado.
The show had huge ratings and is still watched by many people. After it ended a few years ago, Dra. Polo took a break from television but now she’s back in the public eye!
Ana María Polo is completely unrecognizable!
In a recent photo Dra. Polo shared on her Instagram stories, the charismatic host and lawyer looks very happy walking in Madrid while taking a well-deserved vacation after so many years of work.
It should be noted that the winner of several awards has been retired from television for a long time, however, she continues to be involved in various important projects. Still, many viewers say that they miss seeing her in action.
She shares her best moments in Spain
The host recently shared a video on Instagram, showing off her dramatic new hairstyle. She’s colored her hair a platinum blonde that makes her look years younger. A few days ago, she shared a photo from a Spanish restaurant.
«@brisketrestaurante has been my favorite restaurant in Madrid, today @tonazas delighted us with an incredible paella! Thank you for so much,» she wrote in the description. People wished her all the success in the world in the comments.
Ana María celebrates her many fans
Ana Maria Cristina Polo Gonzalez is one of the most beloved Hispanic television personalities. She rose to fame with her popular show Caso Cerrado, which is broadcast on Telemundo.
After celebrating her 15 million followers on Facebook, Ana María Polo expressed her gratitude: “I cannot express my gratitude to you in words, thank you for making me part of your life through our cases. Thank you for commenting, sharing and supporting me at all times, it is a great honor and privilege to have such a beautiful virtual family. I want to continue growing and learning with you.»