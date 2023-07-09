Dr. Ana María Polo looks unrecognizable in recent photos!

Dr. Polo makes spectacular appearance from Madrid, Spain.

See how she’s changed over time.

Dr. Ana María Polo looks unrecognizable in recent photos. The popular Cuban lawyer and television presenter, Ana María Polo — or as she is better known, Dra. Polo — had one of the most popular television shows of all time: Caso Cerrado.

The show had huge ratings and is still watched by many people. After it ended a few years ago, Dra. Polo took a break from television but now she’s back in the public eye!

Ana María Polo is completely unrecognizable!

In a recent photo Dra. Polo shared on her Instagram stories, the charismatic host and lawyer looks very happy walking in Madrid while taking a well-deserved vacation after so many years of work.

It should be noted that the winner of several awards has been retired from television for a long time, however, she continues to be involved in various important projects. Still, many viewers say that they miss seeing her in action.