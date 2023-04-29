Dr. Polo makes an surprising revelation about love and money.

Carolina Sandoval interviewed Ana María Polo. Ana María Polo opens up. As we well know, Dr. Polo is one of the most prominent and beloved personalities on Hispanic television. She has more than 2 million followers on Instagram and, despite having been away from the small screen for several years, her popularity hasn’t diminished. The Cuban lawyer is also popular on Facebook, which is why she recently celebrated reaching 15 million followers on the platform with a message for her fans. Dr. Ana María Polo has been away from television for years Although it seems like she’s still on the air because her shows continue to be broadcast on Telemundo, Dr. Polo has been away from the small screen for several years. She keeps up with her fans on social media. Recently, she spoke with Carolina ‘La Veneno’ Sandoval when they reunited on Instagram live. They talked about everything and Dr. Polo made a surprising confession about love and money.

Dr. Polo celebrates 15 million followers on Facebook Ana María Cristina Polo González is one of the most beloved Spanish-language personalities on television. She rose to fame with her show, Caso Cerrado, which is broadcast on Telemundo. After celebrating her 15 million Facebook followers, Ana María Polo shared a video full of gratitude. “I cannot express my gratitude to you in words, thank you for making me part of your life through our cases. Thank you for commenting, sharing and supporting me at all times, it’s a great honor and privilege to have such a beautiful virtual family. I want to continue growing and learning with you.”

Ana María Polo opens up to Carolina Sandoval One of the personalities who did not hesitate to join the celebration was none other than Carolina Sandoval, who did an Instagram live showing her reunion with the popular Hispanic host and lawyer. Ana María Polo completely opened her heart. Carolina asked Dr. Polo about the biggest achievement in her career. The lawyer quickly replied, “I think that part of life is destiny. You have a destiny and you feel it and you have to chase it. My secret is that I do things that I like, that I appreciate, that give me life. I like interacting with the public, I like their comments. I like the way they think when they see a case, how they feel identified.”

Is Dr. Polo a millionaire? But that was not the only revelation that Dr. Polo made, she ended up confirming suspicions about love and money. “Have you been happy in love, doctor?” Carolina asked. “Yes, girl, I’ve been happy in love,” Dr. Polo responded. She also added, “I didn’t see myself (on TV) before. But now I see myself and cry with the cases, I laugh, it makes me longing.” Later La Veneno said, “Doctor, you were one of the few who became a millionaire on television, confirm.” “You will understand that a human being like me of my age who studied law, who practiced law for 15, 17 years, who later did a television program for 20 years must have used her little head, so that when we got to the age of rest, of retirement, of fun, I had something to defend myself with without depending on anything other than social security, which you well know is short, so millionaire yes, of spirit, of affection, of love,” said Ana María Polo.