Pepe Gámez spoke exclusively to MundoNow about La Casa de los Famosos.

He said what he thinks about Madison Anderson.

He also talked about Aleida Núñez. The third season of La Casa de los Famosos, one of the most successful reality shows in Latin America, has come to an end. Now Pepe Gámez, who came in third place, talks exclusively to MundoNow about Madison Anderson’s victory and his relationship with Aleida Nunez. The actor, originally from Tamaulipas, Mexico, started the interview by thanking the audience who encouraged him for the several months he was inside the house and knew nothing about the outside world. Pepe Gámez talks to MundoNow about La Casa de los Famosos Rumors about a possible romance between Pepe and Madison arose while they were at the house, but Pepe pointed out that he is good friends with the Puerto Rican model and would like her to be his tour guide when he travels to Puerto Rico. “I don’t know if she’s single, if she’s not, the truth is that I found a wonderful human being, a great partner, she helped me survive. I wouldn’t have been able to finish the show if it hadn’t been for her. When I was sad she gave me a word of encouragement, she cheered me on, maybe I’ll go to Puerto Rico, they’re inviting me there and I’d love for Madison to be the tour guide, I love that she was the winner,” said Pepe.

What is Pepe Gámez’s relationship like with Aleida after the show? On the show, Pepe Gámez and Aleida Núñez had several romantic moments that fans will never forget. Given this, Pepe declared that he would like to get to know the singer better after his trip to Puerto Rico “I am 100 percent sure that she didn’t harm me in any way. I am aware that some of the public did not like the relationship (…) Currently it’s been two months since she left the house. I saw her for an hour and a half while we were recording a live program, she told me, ‘Morrito, I’ve been fine, I hope you’re fine,’ and we agreed that when I returned from Puerto Rico, we would sit down and see what happened or how we’re doing,” said Gámez.

Pepe talks about who was the most “treacherous” in the house There were many controversies and betrayals on the show. The Mexican actor was asked about how he dealt with the comments and he also said whether he suffered any betrayal inside the house. “In three and a half months, the boss never managed to make me speak ill of anyone in particular, when they forced me to say a name, I said it, but to be honest, the one who betrayed me the most was my own mouth, all by myself. I went to work on Pepe’s defects, Pepe’s insecurities, hypocrisy, if someone betrayed me, it was my own mouth, I couldn’t avoid the discomfort with a partner and I was going to talk to someone,” said the actor.

The season 3 finale had good ratings The three-hour finale of La Casa de los Famosos, which culminated with hosts Sandarti and Jimena Gállego announcing Madison Anderson Berríos as the winner of the third season, positioned Telemundo as the #1 Hispanic network from 7pm to 10pm, with a total of 522,000 adult viewers between the ages of 18 and 49 and more than 1.5 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. According to Talkwalker Social Content Ratings, the finale was ranked as the #1 most social program on Hispanic television, and #3 on all broadcast television regardless of language, with 240,000 total interactions.