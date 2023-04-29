Camilo Sesto was considered one of the best singers in Spain.

He sold more than 2.5 million albums worldwide.

Find out how Camilo Sesto died and what his final years were like. How did Camilo Sesto die? Learn all the details about the life and career of Camilo Blanes Cortés, better known as Camilo Sesto. He was Spanish singer producer and composer who was born in Madrid, on September 16, 1946. During his career, Sesto recorded 40 albums, and reached the top of the Spanish charts. In addition to being a renowned singer, Sesto wrote songs for the most prominent artists of the time. He died in 2019. Learn about his legacy. Camilo Sesto: His early years Camilo Sesto was born on September 16, 1946 into a humble family in Alcoy, Spain. His father, Eliseo, was an electrician and his mother, Joaquina, was a homemaker and took care of Camilo and his three brothers. Little is known about his family, but his relationship with his brothers deteriorated over time, to the point that they no longer spoke. The singer always maintained a close relationship with his mother, dedicating several songs to her.

The start of a long career Camilo Sesto began to show his talent for music when he was a teenager, but it took several years for him to fully integrate into the music scene. In the ’60s he joined the group Los Dyson, who initially performed at weddings and parties. They became well-known in Madrid but the original members decided to return to Alcoy. Camilo, decided to stay and try his luck in the Spanish capital. He began his solo career in 1970, under the name of Camilo Blanes. His first album was a success and opened the doors to fame in Latin America. Throughout his career, Sesto combined his passion for acting, composing and singing, writing hits for singers like José José and appearing in successful productions such as Jesus Christ Superstar.

Camilo Sesto’s most important achievements The 1980s were perhaps one of the most productive decades of Camilo Sesto’s career. He dedicated himself to recording and composing his greatest hits, touring around the world and selling albums. In 1985 the governor of Puerto Rico designated February 21 as Camilo Sesto Tribute Day. In that same year, he toured Japan. Having achieved resounding success around the world, in 1986 the singer decided to retire to dedicate himself exclusively to raising his son, alternating his residence between the United States and Spain.

Camilo Sesto’s return to the stage For five years, Camilo Sesto didn’t perform. In 1991, he returned with the album A Voluntad del Cielo, which did not achieve the expected success. Despite this, Sesto embarked on a tour in which he attracted crowds thousands of people thanks to his old hits and his new songs. In the following years, he appeared as a special guest in different festivals and television programs and was designated the most famous Spaniard of all time, surpassing stars such as Julio Iglesias, Raphael and Miguel Bosé.

How did Camilo Sesto die? How did Camilo Sesto die? The Spanish singer’s health problems began in 2001, when he had to receive a liver transplant due to hepatitis, a fact that kept him away from the stage for a long time. However, this did not stop his musical success. The singer suffered for a long time from alcoholism, which estranged him from several members of his family. He also had numerous medical problems that led to kidney failure and his subsequent death, on September 8, 2019, at the age of 72.