Inicio » English » Entertainment » Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian’s son Julián Figueroa dies

Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian’s son Julián Figueroa dies

By 
  • Julián Figueroa dies.
  • Terrible details have been revealed about the tragedy.
  • He is the son of Maribel Guardia and the late Joan Sebastian.

Julián Figueroa dies. On Sunday, April 9, 2023, singer Julián Figueroa, who is the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian, was found dead in his home.

According to journalist Carlos Jiménez, the son of Maribel Guardia passed away in a house in Jardines del Pedregal Initial reports indicate that his body “does not show indications of violence”.

PHOTO: Twitter

Minutes after the news of Julián Figueroa’s death broke, Telemundo confirmed the news. So far, official cause of his death has been released and initial reports say there was no indication of violence.

So far Maribel Guardia, Julián Figueroa’s mother, has not issued a statement, nor has she spoken on social media about it. The actress’s last post was just eight hours before her son’s death was reported.

PHOTO: Twitter

On YouTube, journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante confirmed the news: “Julián Figueroa, the son of Joan Sebastian and Mrs. Maribel Guardia, died today at his home in Pedregal de San Ángel, from the house of Mrs. Maribel Guardia, at 28 years of age.”

“From here a very supportive hug to Mrs. Maribel Guardia, to Mr. Marcos Chacón, his stepfather, to the whole family… everything seems to indicate that cardiac arrest struck this 28-year-old man,” said journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

Entertainment
Celebrities
