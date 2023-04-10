Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian’s son Julián Figueroa dies

Julián Figueroa dies.

Terrible details have been revealed about the tragedy.

He is the son of Maribel Guardia and the late Joan Sebastian.

Julián Figueroa dies. On Sunday, April 9, 2023, singer Julián Figueroa, who is the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian, was found dead in his home.

According to journalist Carlos Jiménez, the son of Maribel Guardia passed away in a house in Jardines del Pedregal Initial reports indicate that his body “does not show indications of violence”.

Julián Figueroa dies

Minutes after the news of Julián Figueroa’s death broke, Telemundo confirmed the news. So far, official cause of his death has been released and initial reports say there was no indication of violence.

So far Maribel Guardia, Julián Figueroa’s mother, has not issued a statement, nor has she spoken on social media about it. The actress’s last post was just eight hours before her son’s death was reported.