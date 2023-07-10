‘Time Traveler’ Eno Alaric makes a chilling prediction for July 18
Alleged time traveler, Eno Alaric makes a chilling prediction. He says there will be a catastrophe on July 18.What will happen on that day?
Eno Alaric, the self-proclaimed ‘Time Traveler’ on TikTok, has recently made a chilling prediction for July 18, foreseeing a catastrophe and many deaths. Eno Alaric’s predictions have garnered a significant following on social media as he shares videos about alleged apocalyptic events that will occur on Earth.
Through his popular TikTok account, @radianttimetraveler, he shared a video warning of that many people will die on this day. Alaric has gained attention after claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2671 and he regularly shares predictions about the future of the world.
Time traveler predicts the end of the world?
The self-proclaimed Time Traveler has become a social media sensation, amassing a following of over 474,000 people who eagerly anticipate his predictions. He gained popularity after sharing a video warning about the supposed arrival of aliens on Earth, which, ultimately, did not come to pass.
Now, his followers are growing increasingly concerned about his latest prediction for July 18th. According to the Time Traveler, a catastrophic event will take place on that day that will have global repercussions and result in multiple deaths.
Eno Alaric predicts catastrophe on July 18
The renowned TikToker has made a startling prediction regarding a natural disaster that will allegedly occur on July 18th. According to Eno Alaric, a volcanic eruption will take place, bringing about catastrophic consequences in the United States.
Claiming that millions of lives will be lost as a result of this eruption, the prediction has sparked a range of reactions from users who have watched the video.
Time Traveler claims there will be a deadly volcanic eruption
Eno Alaric says there will be a volcanic eruption on July 18th. In his video, he states that hundreds of thousands of people will perish in the eruption which will cause ash and smoke to fill the skies across the United States.
Additionally, he warns of a massive earthquake preceding the eruption, creating a trench even deeper than the Mariana Trench in the middle of the ocean. Some viewers speculate that he may be referring to the Yellowstone Caldera, an inactive volcano known for its potential for future eruptions.
«That volcano is about to explode»
Internet users shared their perspectives on the prediction, offering diverse viewpoints. One user speculated the following: «It can happen, that volcano is about to explode, scientists have tried to apply some measures to vent the pressure that the volcano has.»
Comments such as: «We can only wait for the date and face whatever comes,» and «Each individual’s personal spirit is the only one who can save them,» demonstrate a range of attitudes towards the prediction.