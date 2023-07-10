‘Time Traveler’ Eno Alaric makes a chilling prediction for July 18

Alleged time traveler, Eno Alaric makes a chilling prediction.

He says there will be a catastrophe on July 18.

What will happen on that day?

Eno Alaric, the self-proclaimed ‘Time Traveler’ on TikTok, has recently made a chilling prediction for July 18, foreseeing a catastrophe and many deaths. Eno Alaric’s predictions have garnered a significant following on social media as he shares videos about alleged apocalyptic events that will occur on Earth.

Through his popular TikTok account, @radianttimetraveler, he shared a video warning of that many people will die on this day. Alaric has gained attention after claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2671 and he regularly shares predictions about the future of the world.

Time traveler predicts the end of the world?

The self-proclaimed Time Traveler has become a social media sensation, amassing a following of over 474,000 people who eagerly anticipate his predictions. He gained popularity after sharing a video warning about the supposed arrival of aliens on Earth, which, ultimately, did not come to pass.

Now, his followers are growing increasingly concerned about his latest prediction for July 18th. According to the Time Traveler, a catastrophic event will take place on that day that will have global repercussions and result in multiple deaths.