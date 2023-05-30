Soccer player Javier Esteban Padilla Espejo is murdered.

Bystanders tried to save his life.

He was shot to death while waiting for a haircut.

Javier Esteban Padilla Espejo, a former Alianza Petrolera soccer player, was murdered in a shooting that occurred in the Boston neighborhood of Barrancabermeja, Colombia. Citizens are outraged.

Javier went through the minor divisions from sub 17 to sub 20 as a central defender for the Alianza Petrolera team and was linked to the aurinegros until 2021. Find out what happened to the talented athlete.

Javier Esteban Padilla Espejo was murdered!

According to initial reports, the victim was inside a barbershop when he was approached by a man who pulled out a gun and shot him several times without saying a word.

The shooting happened around 11:30 am in the El Boston neighborhood, Commune 6 of Barrancabermeja.