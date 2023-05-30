Soccer player Javier Esteban Padilla Espejo is murdered
Javier Esteban Padilla Espejo, a former Alianza Petrolera soccer player, was murdered in a shooting that occurred in the Boston neighborhood of Barrancabermeja, Colombia. Citizens are outraged.
Javier went through the minor divisions from sub 17 to sub 20 as a central defender for the Alianza Petrolera team and was linked to the aurinegros until 2021. Find out what happened to the talented athlete.
According to initial reports, the victim was inside a barbershop when he was approached by a man who pulled out a gun and shot him several times without saying a word.
The shooting happened around 11:30 am in the El Boston neighborhood, Commune 6 of Barrancabermeja.
Bystanders tried to help Javier
Wounded, Padilla Espejo was transferred to the Danubio medical center where he died. The young man’s death sparked anger among the people who helped him and they burned one of the hitmen’s motorcycles, though he managed to escape before police arrived.
According to El Universal de Colombia, the Magdalena Medio Police Command has not delivered an official report on this bloody crime and it’s unknown if there is a suspect in custody.
People are afraid
To date, according to the authorities, the murder of Padilla Espejo is the 64th case of someone being killed by hit men in Barrancabermeja. Residents are frightened.
Authorities report that they don’t have further details about what happened and the investigation is ongoing.