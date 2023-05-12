US accuses some migrants of becoming violent on deportation flights
The United States justified this Thursday “containment” measures used against some migrants on deportation flights, saying sometimes they become “violent”. This comes after some Colombians complained of abusive treatment by US agents on those flights.
“It’s not something we like to do, that’s why we ask migrants not to become violent on these flights,” Blas Núñez-Neto, Undersecretary for Border Policy and Immigration at the Department of Homeland Security, said in a telephone press conference.
Are the deportation flights resuming?
Deportation flights from the United States to Colombia resumed on Wednesday after the controversy that arose last week over accusations of abusive treatment of migrants. This was never confirmed 100%.
According to EFE, Núñez-Neto stated that he was unaware of this specific case, but assured that the United States takes allegations of mistreatment “very seriously” and that all of them are being investigated.
Are migrants violent?
He also stressed that there have been “incidences of violence or disorder on many or some repatriation flights and that sometimes it has been necessary to contain people on the flights.” This comes after migrants are told they’re being deported.
The general director of Colombian Migration, Fernando García, referred last Thursday to “recurring complaints about poor conditions in detention centers and mistreatment during flights.” Migrants continue to report mistreatment.
Were migrants mistreated?
García himself stressed the “use of restrictive elements such as hand and foot restraints, even in women who are mothers of families.” He also announced American authorities canceled flights scheduled for May 1 and 2, which were supposed to return 1,200 people.
All eyes are on the immigration policy of the United States after the lifting this Thursday of Title 42, the policy of express expulsion of migrants at the border that has been in place since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Title 42
Washington anticipates an increase in migratory flow to the United States, which is why it has announced new restrictions and has reiterated that the border is not open.
In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a public health order, Title 42, that officials said was aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.