US accuses some migrants of becoming violent on deportation flights

The US defends containment measures used on migrants.

They say some are becoming violent on deportation flights.

Colombians say it’s abusive.

The United States justified this Thursday “containment” measures used against some migrants on deportation flights, saying sometimes they become “violent”. This comes after some Colombians complained of abusive treatment by US agents on those flights.

“It’s not something we like to do, that’s why we ask migrants not to become violent on these flights,” Blas Núñez-Neto, Undersecretary for Border Policy and Immigration at the Department of Homeland Security, said in a telephone press conference.

Are the deportation flights resuming?

Deportation flights from the United States to Colombia resumed on Wednesday after the controversy that arose last week over accusations of abusive treatment of migrants. This was never confirmed 100%.

According to EFE, Núñez-Neto stated that he was unaware of this specific case, but assured that the United States takes allegations of mistreatment “very seriously” and that all of them are being investigated.