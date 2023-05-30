Soccer player Miguel Ángel Torren’s brother is murdered

A tragic death in the world of soccer.

Footballer Miguel Ángel Torren’s brother is murdered.

He is not the first in his family to die.

A prominent soccer player is in mourning again since it has been revealed that another brother of the 34-year-old central defender Miguel Ángel Torren was murdered. The authorities revealed that he is not the first brother of the Argentine player to be killed.

The victim was identified as José Sixto Torrén, 42. He becomes the soccer player’s fourth to be murdered in the last three years. Immediately, the police began investigating.

Footballer Miguel Ángel Torren’s brother is murdered

The victim was shot to death by at least four people at the door of his house located in a neighborhood in the southwest of the Santa Fe city of Rosario, Argentina. This was announced by the authorities who were at the crime scene.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Saturday, May 27. Torren’s brother was at his home when at least four armed people arrived on two motorcycles. They shouted his name and when he came out they mercilessly gunned him down.