Soccer player Miguel Ángel Torren’s brother is murdered
A tragic death in the world of soccer. Footballer Miguel Ángel Torren's brother is murdered. He is not the first in his family to die.
A prominent soccer player is in mourning again since it has been revealed that another brother of the 34-year-old central defender Miguel Ángel Torren was murdered. The authorities revealed that he is not the first brother of the Argentine player to be killed.
The victim was identified as José Sixto Torrén, 42. He becomes the soccer player’s fourth to be murdered in the last three years. Immediately, the police began investigating.
The victim was shot to death by at least four people at the door of his house located in a neighborhood in the southwest of the Santa Fe city of Rosario, Argentina. This was announced by the authorities who were at the crime scene.
The incident occurred around 9 pm on Saturday, May 27. Torren’s brother was at his home when at least four armed people arrived on two motorcycles. They shouted his name and when he came out they mercilessly gunned him down.
Miguel Ángel Torren is a renowned footballer
Miguel Ángel Torren is a renowned soccer player in his native Argentina. He is known for his central defense position, which gradually became a benchmark in his Argentinos Juniors club. He also played on teams such as Newell’s Old Boys de Rosario and Cerro Porteño, according to Bolavip.
The athlete has had several tragedies in his family over the years. José Sixto Torren is the fourth of his brothers to be murdered.
The fourth victim in a short time
The tragedy of the Torres brothers began in 2010, when Walter Torrén, 32, was the first to be murdered. He was shot in the back while he was playing soccer in Argentina, according to The Press.
The second brother, Gabriel Torrén, 34, was beaten to death in May 2020. This was a another tough blow for the soccer player.
Miguel Ángel Torren keeps moving foward
The third victim, who was identified as Luis Torren, died in the hospital after being shot three times in September 2021. Despite these tragic deaths, Miguel Ángel has managed to overcome to stand out in his career.
So far, José Sixto’s murder is being investigated by the prosecutor of the Homicidios Dolosos unit on duty. Patricio Saldutti ordered the Gabinete Criminalístico de la Agencia de Investigación Criminal (AIC) to carry out a survey of the crime scene and take statements from relatives, neighbors and witnesses.