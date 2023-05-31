Tigres won the final against Chivas.

André-Pierre Gignac caused controversy on social media.

Did the Tigres player use witchcraft to defeat Chivas?

The Grand Final of the MX League took place on Sunday, May 28 and the UANL Tigres were the champions. After the game, a clip emerged showing a Tigres player doing something odd and now people are saying he used witchcraft to win the match.

The player in question is none other than #10 for the Tigres, Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac. The striker caused a lot of controversy when, after the game, he revealed what he did with a rosary.

Did a Tigres player use witchcraft to win the final against Chivas?

The approximately 40-second clip is circulating online. In it André-Pierre Gignac is in front of the goal on the ground and digging with his hands.

After a few seconds, the Tigres striker manages to unearth a rosary which he clasps in his hands and later kisses it while celebrating their win.