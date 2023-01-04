The first images of Pele’s body are revealed.

His funeral is held at the stadium where he made his debut.

Images of the event circulated on social media. THEY SAY FAREWELL WITH LOVE! Following the loss of one of the most important soccer players in the world, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, tributes are being held in his honor. Images of the funeral in the stadium where he debuted are circulating on social media. Thousands of people walked through the entrances to the stadium and had the opportunity to say goodbye to the Brazilian star. Edson Arantes do Nascimento died at 82 years of age, after spending 13 days hospitalized in Brazil. The “Black Pearl“ had been battling colon cancer. LONG LIVE O’REI On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, at the age of 82, was announced. Now, the first images of the soccer star’s body at his wake have shocked the entire world. His family allowed a public viewing. Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court judges, began to parade past Pele’s body on Monday at the centenary field, where he turned his hometown team into one of the best in Brazil, according to The Associated Press.

Photos of Pelé’s body In the photos Pelé’s body is in full view of the mourners who gathered in the stadium. His coffin was topped with the Brazilian and Club Santos FC flags. The soccer player’s face was covered by a white veil and surrounded by white flowers. His family, friends and colleagues stood by. People were surprised that the family decided to show the soccer player’s body and let people cheer in his honor. The funeral procession was led by his children and grandchildren, who did not leave his side and remained in the part of the stadium were O’Rei’s body is resting.

What is planned for the funeral? In the photos Pelé’s relatives are standing next to him. There are even photographs showing the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, who offered his condolences to the Nascimento family. So far, the soccer player’s body remains in that place. In Vila Belmiro state, a Catholic mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning before his burial in a nearby cemetery. Brazil’s newly inaugurated president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will arrive at the stadium shortly before Pelé’s coffin is to be removed from the stadium, The Associated Press reported.

Did people wait for hours to enter? The historic 16,000 seat stadium was surrounded by mourners and covered in Pelé-themed decorations. Fans leaving the stadium said they had waited in line for three hours, standing under a scorching sun, The Associated Press reported. Rows of Pele’s number 10 jerseys were hung behind one of the goals, billowing in the city’s summer winds. A section of the stands was filled with bouquets of flowers placed by mourners and sent by clubs and star players, including Neymar and Ronaldo, from around the world, while loudspeakers played a song called Eu sou Pelé (I am Pelé). Filed Under: images of Pele’s body

An emotional scene Among them was Pelé’s best friend, Manoel María, who is also a former Santos player. “If I had all the wealth in the world, I could never repay what this man did for me and my family. He was such a great man as a player; The best of all time. His legacy will outlive us all. And you can see that in this long line with people of all ages here,” the AP reported. “I am here with a lot of emotion, sadness, but also with a smile because he gave us so many smiles,” said Infantino. “As FIFA, we will pay tribute to the ‘King’ and ask the entire world to observe a minute of silence,” said the FIFA president, according to the AP. Filed Under: images of Pele’s body