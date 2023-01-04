Race car driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
Race car driver Ken Block died when the snowmobile he was riding flipped and landed on him. Authorities say he was killed almost instantly in the tragic accident that occurred in Wasatch County, Utah, according to infobae.
The tragic news spread immediately and numerous media outlets published it on their websites. On social media his acquaintances and relatives shared farewell messages, as well as tributes with photos of the YouTube star.
HOW DID KEN BLOCK DIE?
Ken Block was killed while driving a snowmobile. Authorities have confirmed that he was pronounced dead at the scene, due to the injuries he sustained after his vehicle overturned and crushed him.
It is not clear how the accident happened. The popular driver was with a group of people, however, he was alone at the time of the incident. One of his companions saw him and immediately called for help.
DID HE LOSE CONTROL?
According to TMZ, initial reports from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office indicated that Block was driving a snowmobile at approximately two in the afternoon (local time) on a steep slope when the vehicle suddenly flipped over and fell on top of him.
After confirming the tragic news through a statement on Instagram, the 55-year-old driver's rally team, Hooligan Racing Division, released the following message: "With our deepest regret we can confirm that Ken Block passed away today in a snowmobile accident."
PEOPLE SUPPORT HIS FAMILY
Almost immediately, friends and acquaintances of the star took to social media to send a condolences to his family and to pay tribute to the athlete’s career and personal life.
"Mr. Block was traveling with a group, but was alone when the accident occurred," explained the statement from the sheriff's office. "We are saddened to learn of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts go out to his deeply affected family and friends," he added.
THEY BID HIM FAREWELL
The athlete’s team expressed their grief at the terrible tragedy: “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband.”
The athlete's team expressed their grief at the terrible tragedy: "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband."

"It is with our deepest regret that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away today in a snowmobile accident. He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family's privacy at this time as they grieve and direct all inquiries to Travis Clarke/[email protected]," they said.