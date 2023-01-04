Race car driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Race car driver Ken Block dies.

Race car driver Ken Block died when the snowmobile he was riding flipped and landed on him. Authorities say he was killed almost instantly in the tragic accident that occurred in Wasatch County, Utah, according to infobae.

The tragic news spread immediately and numerous media outlets published it on their websites. On social media his acquaintances and relatives shared farewell messages, as well as tributes with photos of the YouTube star.

It is not clear how the accident happened. The popular driver was with a group of people, however, he was alone at the time of the incident. One of his companions saw him and immediately called for help.