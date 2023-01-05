Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is diagnosed with two types of cancer

Martina Navratilova is diagnosed with two types of cancer.

The tennis star made a public statement.

She confirmed that she’s fighting the disease. Tennis star and 18-time Grand Slam winner Martina Navratilova announced Monday that she is fighting a tough battle for her life. The former player stated that she was diagnosed with two types of cancer after noticing a swollen lymph node and now she is going through intensive medical treatment. The former player explained how the diagnosis occurred and added that she will fight as hard as she can. She released the statement through a representative. Shortly after, the athlete spoke out herself. FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE! Serena Williams is not the only ground-breaking female tennis star. Czech-American tennis player, Martina Navratilova, 66, has won 18 Grand Slam awards, and is now going through a difficult time after she was diagnosed with two types of cancer. According to The Times, Navratilova was diagnosed with throat cancer after noticing a swollen lymph node and further testing revealed that she also has breast cancer. This occurred after she began to feel discomfort in her neck in early November, the outlet reported.

“A double whammy” Martina Navratilova told the British newspaper that it was a “double whammy” that she received when she found out the results that pointed to two phases of cancer in her body, one in the throat and the other in her breast; For this reason, she pointed out that she will continue to fight and be under medical treatment in order to obtain a favorable result. “This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” Navratilova said. “I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all I have got,” revealed the 66-year-old tennis player. The two diseases are not related to one another.

How did Martina discover both types of cancer? Navratilova said she had noticed a swollen lymph node in her neck when she was attending the WTA Finals, the last tournament of the season, held in November in Fort Worth, Texas, The Associated Press reported. A biopsy showed early stages of throat cancer. While Navratilova was undergoing throat tests, she was found to have unrelated breast cancer, the AP revealed. The Times reported that the tennis player’s spokesman assured that both diseases were in early stages and she is undergoing treatment.

"I am not done yet" In 2010, Navratilova was diagnosed with a non-invasive form of breast cancer. The tennis player then underwent removal of the tumor, The Associated Press reported. After announcing that her cancer returned, Navratilova tweeted thanking her fans for their support. "Needless to say my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again – thank you all for your support and I am not done yet," the tennis player wrote in a recent tweet. Martina Navratilova's name is trending on social media since the announcement.

Navratilova's impressive career Navratilova, born in Czechoslovakia and a naturalized American, has won 59 Grand Slam titles in total, including 31 in women's doubles and 10 in mixed. Her last title came against American Bob Bryan at the 2006 US Open, when Navratilova was one month shy of her 50th birthday, the AP reported. Her original retirement was announced in 1994, after winning 167 individual championships and spending 331 weeks as the first in the WTA ranking. She returned to tour to play doubles in 2000 and occasionally competed in singles as well, beginning that year, reported the AP. Shortly after, she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and continues to work as a professional TV analyst.