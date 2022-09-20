Roger Federer announces he is retiring from professional tennis

Roger Federer announced that he is ending a successful professional career.

The tennis player nabbed 20 Grand Slam titles.

He acknowledged that his body is telling him it’s time to slow down.

A SPORTS LEGEND RETIRES. Roger Federer announced that he is retiring from professional tennis at the age of 41 and, although he does so with a ‘bittersweet’ feeling, he acknowledges that it is time to leave the court, especially after suffering serious knee injuries that required multiple surgeries.

After several medical interventions, Roger Federer was preparing to recover his level of play but, finally, the 41-year-old tennis player acknowledged that he knows his “body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.” The time had come to retire.

“I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career,” he said in a statement on Instagram.