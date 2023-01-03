Pelé’s body on view in Brazil so fans can say goodbye (Photos)
Pele passed away on December 29. "El Rey" receives a last goodbye in Brazil. Photos of his corpse at the public viewing.
- Pelé passed away on December 29.
- “El Rey” receives a last goodbye in Brazil.
- Photos of his corpse at the public viewing.
Pelé’s death shook the world of sports, entertainment and even politics. The Brazilian government decreed three days of mourning for the death of the beloved former soccer player.
An emotional Brazil began to pay their respects to soccer legend Pelé today as his coffin arrived at the stadium that saw him rise to soccer stardom. Hundreds of fans began to fill the Vila Belmiro, home of Santos, Pelé’s former club, where his remains were on display in an open coffin.
24 hours to say goodbye
In the midfield of the Vila Belmiro stadium, Pelé’s body has been lying in state since this morning and will remain there for 24 hours. Thousands of fans are lining up as they want to say goodbye to the figure who raised the name of Brazilian soccer.
According to The Associated Press, fans began arriving at the stadium early Monday morning to pay their last respects to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known worldwide as Pelé. One of them was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes.
His son is devastated
The coffin was seen arriving before the doors opened to the public, with Pelé’s son Edinho acting as one of the pallbearers, leading it into the center circle where it was opened to reveal the deceased legend’s body bedecked in flowers.
The soccer star’s body was completely covered with white flowers and a veil of the same color covered his face. A photograph shows his son Edinho saying goodbye to his father looking distraught. The coffin will remain open so that fans can say farewell.
Pele’s body was embalmed
In order to preserve the body of Edson Arantes do Nascimento in the best possible way, it was embalmed the day before and the wake will take place with an open coffin in Santos’ house.
According to Lance, the procedure performed is called thanatopraxia, which prepares the corpse before burial in order to ensure it remains lifelike during the wake. The preparation was carried out in a heated room at the Albert Einstein Hospital, the same place where he died.
Fans say goodbye to Pelé
“Farewell to a great legend.” “Our dear king will be fired as he deserves.” Thousands of fans have taken to social media to share their sorrow over the loss of the former Brazilian soccer player. They have been coming to pay their respects since early Monday.
Although some do not agree with the public viewing: “That moment should only be for his family.” “They don’t even let him rest dead.” Since Pelé’s body was embalmed so that the funeral takes place with an open coffin, it caused many disagreements: “They should not show it like this.”