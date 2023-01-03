Pelé’s body on view in Brazil so fans can say goodbye (Photos)

Pelé passed away on December 29.

“El Rey” receives a last goodbye in Brazil.

Photos of his corpse at the public viewing.

Pelé’s death shook the world of sports, entertainment and even politics. The Brazilian government decreed three days of mourning for the death of the beloved former soccer player.

An emotional Brazil began to pay their respects to soccer legend Pelé today as his coffin arrived at the stadium that saw him rise to soccer stardom. Hundreds of fans began to fill the Vila Belmiro, home of Santos, Pelé’s former club, where his remains were on display in an open coffin.

24 hours to say goodbye

In the midfield of the Vila Belmiro stadium, Pelé’s body has been lying in state since this morning and will remain there for 24 hours. Thousands of fans are lining up as they want to say goodbye to the figure who raised the name of Brazilian soccer.

According to The Associated Press, fans began arriving at the stadium early Monday morning to pay their last respects to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known worldwide as Pelé. One of them was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes.