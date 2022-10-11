There is still time to claim tax credit up to $10,000! Find out how
The US government approved enhancements to the Child Tax Credit (CTC) last year, meaning families can now receive up to $3,600 for each child under the age of six and up to $3,000 for each child under the age of 18.
What is the deadline to apply for the CTC?
Previously, the payment limit was $2,000, so this represents a substantial improvement for the lowest-income people to whom the payments, which could total $10,000 are aimed.
The truth is that, even though we are in the last quarter of the year, eligible people still have time to claim the CTC. Qualifying families have up to November 15 to file their 2021 taxes so they can receive the funds, reported NBC.
Do you qualify for the $10,000 payment?
“The money is there. The money is yours. You have until November 15. Don’t wait,” said Gabriel Zucker, associate director of tax benefits for the Code for America charity, which runs the GetCTC Child Tax Credit tool.
GetCTC.org is a tool that makes the Child Tax Credit filing process much easier, simpler and more bearable for any family that qualifies and wishes to claim it.
How do you file for the CTC?
This tool is particularly useful for those people who don’t usually file taxes. “If you don’t normally file taxes, use our simplified tax filing tool to claim your Child Tax Credit and any missing amounts from your third stimulus payment,” says the web page, which is also available in Spanish.
According to the organization — which works hand in hand with the White House to help nearly 4 million eligible citizens — it will take only 15 minutes to complete the form and they will not need any tax documents.
As indicated on its website, in addition to helping applicants with their paperwork for the Child Tax Credit, the organization can also help them claim the $1,400 dollars per person corresponding to the third stimulus check.
For example, if a family with several children has not yet received the third stimulus, then they could receive up to $10,000, a “life-changing amount of money,” Zucker said. “Now is the time to do it,” he added.