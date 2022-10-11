There is still time to claim tax credit up to $10,000! Find out how

Child Tax Credit up to $10,000.

Time is running out to claim the money.

Find out what you need to do!

The generous Child Tax Credit could add up to $10,000.

The US government approved enhancements to the Child Tax Credit (CTC) last year, meaning families can now receive up to $3,600 for each child under the age of six and up to $3,000 for each child under the age of 18.

What is the deadline to apply for the CTC?

Previously, the payment limit was $2,000, so this represents a substantial improvement for the lowest-income people to whom the payments, which could total $10,000 are aimed.

The truth is that, even though we are in the last quarter of the year, eligible people still have time to claim the CTC. Qualifying families have up to November 15 to file their 2021 taxes so they can receive the funds, reported NBC.