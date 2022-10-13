Could your iPhone 14 save your life?

Your iPhone 14 could save your life.

The integration of hardware and software can detect a car accident.

What new services does Apple offer?

IT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE! The new iPhone 14 represents a revolution in mobile device technology. Not only the color, size and new improvements in its iOS attract the attention of buyers, but the new hardware and software system could save lives.

This was demonstrated recently. On October 3, six young people had a car accident and crashed into a tree in Nebraska. One of the victims’ iPhone 14 alerted first responders to the incident and the family he had in his emergency contact record. Unfortunately, he died of his injuries but the device alerted authorities, the New York Post reported.

IPHONE 14 HAS SOME IMPRESSIVE IMPROVEMENTS

The integration of hardware and software is what’s behind the new technology that allows the iPhone 14 and the new Apple Watch Series 8 smart watch to detect traffic accidents, according to what a company spokespersons told EFE. The devices have been trending lately due to their design and popularity in the market.

This system is based on automated learning (known as “machine learning”) to identify things that indicate a serious accident has occurred, such as a sudden deceleration or sounds of creaking metal or breaking glass. It then alerts emergency services, reported EFE.