Could your iPhone 14 save your life?
Your iPhone 14 could save your life. The integration of hardware and software can detect a car accident. What new services does Apple offer?
IT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE! The new iPhone 14 represents a revolution in mobile device technology. Not only the color, size and new improvements in its iOS attract the attention of buyers, but the new hardware and software system could save lives.
This was demonstrated recently. On October 3, six young people had a car accident and crashed into a tree in Nebraska. One of the victims’ iPhone 14 alerted first responders to the incident and the family he had in his emergency contact record. Unfortunately, he died of his injuries but the device alerted authorities, the New York Post reported.
IPHONE 14 HAS SOME IMPRESSIVE IMPROVEMENTS
The integration of hardware and software is what’s behind the new technology that allows the iPhone 14 and the new Apple Watch Series 8 smart watch to detect traffic accidents, according to what a company spokespersons told EFE. The devices have been trending lately due to their design and popularity in the market.
This system is based on automated learning (known as “machine learning”) to identify things that indicate a serious accident has occurred, such as a sudden deceleration or sounds of creaking metal or breaking glass. It then alerts emergency services, reported EFE.
What does the update consist of?
The key to this machine learning lies in precise integration between the hardware and software elements, Apple’s vice president for connectivity and sensors, Ron Huang, and the vice president of global marketing product for the iPhone, Kaiann Drance, explained to EFE.
Thus, the algorithm that monitors the variables to determine whether or not an accident has occurred is fed by data from motion sensors, GPS to detect sudden changes in speed, the microphone to measure noise levels and changes pressure in the cabin, among others.
What does the phone do if there is an accident?
In the event of a serious accident, the phone may be thrown or damaged, so the fact that the watch also includes this function serves as an additional safeguard. In the same way, in the event that something happens to the Apple Watch, the iPhone would act as an alternative to give the warning signal, the EFE agency said.
To "train" the algorithm, Apple engineers simulated accidents with a multitude of different vehicles and in different circumstances to prevent false alarms, they told EFE.
Could it have bugs?
However, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal published on Monday, several users indicated that their iPhone phones incorrectly notified the authorities of an accident while they were enjoying a roller coaster in the amusement park, the EFE agency reported.
In other cases, it can be beneficial for people who have purchased this device. A clear example was the case of the six young people from Nebraska, whose iPhone 14 alerted the authorities and relatives saved as emergency contacts about the accident.