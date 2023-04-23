How did Juan Gabriel die?

Almost 7 years have passed since his sudden tragic death.

Find out what the medical report said. How did Juan Gabriel die? The Mexican singer’s sudden and unexpected death opened the door to all kinds of speculation, as many of his fans around the world refused to believe that the Parácuaro, Michoacán native would never give a concert again. Few details have been released about the death of ‘Divo de Juárez’, but it is known that his health was declining in his final months. At the time, he was in the middle of a tour, and his last concert was at the Forum in Los Angeles, on August 26, 2016, just two days before his death. Juan Gabriel’s life Alberto Aguilera Valadez, whose stage name was Juan Gabriel, was born on January 7, 1950 in Parácuaro, Michoacán. He was a singer-songwriter who sold over 100 million albums during his career and he composed over 1,800 songs. Gabriel’s first great opportunity came when he performed at Bar Noa Noa, where he sang with a group called Los Prisioneros del Ritmo. Years later, he moved to Mexico City, a starting point for many great singers. There, he worked as a backup singer for performers such as Angélica María and Leo Dan. After a series of misfortunes, including being jailed for robbery for several months, Juan Gabriel finally had the opportunity to demonstrate his talent before RCA record company producers.

His most important achievements In the 1970s Juan Gabriel became famous, as he composed songs for artists such as Rocío Dúrcal, Lucha Villa and Vicente Fernández. The singer-songwriter’s talent and charisma made him very popular in Mexico and in countries like Japan and England, after establishing himself as one of the most important performers in Latin America. He performed at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, where he returned in 1997 to record an album in commemoration of his 25 year career. Juan Gabriel is an international music icon who broke sales and audience records. In addition to his performance at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico, he is recognized for having a sold-out concert at Zócalo in Mexico City in 2000, which was attended by more than 350,000 people.

How did Juan Gabriel die? In August 2016, Juan Gabriel was in the middle of a tour in the United States. Just two days earlier, on August 26, he appeared at the Forum in Los Angeles, a venue that holds 17,000 spectators. On August 28, while he was in his apartment in Santa Monica, California, he died suddenly of an acute myocardial infarction. The medical report did not reveal the presence of illegal substances in his body, but among the few details that are known about the incident is that days before his death, Juan Gabriel reported serious respiratory discomfort and that. On the day he died, he went to the bathroom and never came out.

Juan Gabriel’s legacy in the Latino community The news of Juan Gabriel’s death spread quickly, causing a great commotion among his fans since the Divo de Juárez was scheduled to give a concert that same day in El Paso, Texas. The presidents of Mexico, Venezuela and the United States offered their condolences to his family, demonstrating that his talent crossed geographical borders, reaching millions of people in different parts of the world over his more than 40 year career. Juan Gabriel left a legacy of more than 1,800 songs, thus placing himself on the list of the most influential performers in America. Juan Gabriel Day is celebrated in Los Angeles, he is one of the 30 most influential Latin artists according to Billboard and the 200 best singers of all time, according to Rolling Stone.