Pedro Infante: An icon of Mexican cinema.

Learn about his most outstanding achievements.

A tragic accident ended his life in 1957.

Learn about Pedro Infante’s death! This is the story of Pedro Infante. To this day he is an iconic figure in Mexican cinema, where he appeared in dozens of films between 1939 and 1956, a year before his unexpected and tragic death in Mexico.

The actor and singer began as an extra in the film En un Burro Tres Baturros, where he shared credits with the legendary actress Sara García. He died unexpectedly in a plane crash, in 1957.

Pedro Infante: The beginnings of his career

Pedro Infante Cruz was born on November 18, 1917 in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. Pedro Infante’s acting career began when he appeared as an extra in the Mexican film En un Burro Tres Baturros. He was already somewhat known as a regional Mexican singer, both in his native Mazatlán and in Mexico City, where he moved with his wife, María Luisa León.

His first album was released on November 19, 1943. He had been performing live and becoming known at various radio stations in Mexico. In 1943, director Ismael Rodríguez invited him to appear in more films, with the promise of highlighting his talent for music and acting. This materialized with the film Mexicanos al Grito de Guerra in that same year.