Patricia Morán, actress from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, dies at 97

Famous actress from the Golden Age of cinema dies in Mexico.

Patricia Moran passed away at the age of 97.

“Partner, friend, a real lady.”

Actress Patricia Morán dies. Show business is mourning the tragic death of a beloved actress of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. The terrible news was released on social media, where internet users immediately began to send their condolences for the sad loss.

The Asociación Nacional de Intérpretes (ANDI) announced the death of actress Patricia Morán on Twitter. She was 97 years old. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of the Mexican actress who shone in Mexican cinema.

Patricia Morán, actress from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, dies

“The Board of Directors and the Surveillance Committee of the Asociación Nacional de Intérpretes announce the sad death of Patricia Morán. We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends,”reads the tweet.

It should be remembered that Morán was an outstanding artist who won the hearts of audiences thanks to her roles in various films from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. She appeared alongside important figures in film and had a great artistic career, according to El Heraldo de México.