Patricia Morán, actress from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, dies at 97
Actress Patricia Morán dies. Show business is mourning the tragic death of a beloved actress of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. The terrible news was released on social media, where internet users immediately began to send their condolences for the sad loss.
The Asociación Nacional de Intérpretes (ANDI) announced the death of actress Patricia Morán on Twitter. She was 97 years old. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of the Mexican actress who shone in Mexican cinema.
“The Board of Directors and the Surveillance Committee of the Asociación Nacional de Intérpretes announce the sad death of Patricia Morán. We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends,”reads the tweet.
It should be remembered that Morán was an outstanding artist who won the hearts of audiences thanks to her roles in various films from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. She appeared alongside important figures in film and had a great artistic career, according to El Heraldo de México.
Her cause of death has not been confirmed
One of the most Patricia Morán’s most memorable roles was in the outstanding film El ángel exterminador in 1962. So far the cause of her death has not been disclosed — it’s rumored she passed away last weekend.
Several social media users have expressed their sadness at the sad loss of the actress and many could not believe the tragic news. Similarly, colleagues and acquaintances sent their condolences to the relatives of Patricia Morán.
Where Patricia Morán’s “last goodbye” will be
In a tweet by Patricia Reyes Spíndola, who, in addition to sending an emotional message, announced where the actress’s funeral would be held, stated that it would be in the Panteón Francés Legaría: “PATRICIA MORAN partner, friend, a lady. Bon Voyage,” she tweeted.
The UNAM Filmoteca account recalled a bit of Moran's career in a tweet: "She worked during the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, in films like El Ángel exterminador (1962), La mujer de todos (1946), Lágrimas de sangre (1946) and Otra primavera (1950)."
Her outstanding career
María Blanca Caridad Ogilvie Clark Peralta, the actress’ real name, was originally from Tampico, Tamaulipas. Her outstanding career began with the movie Otro Verano, which led her to her first nomination for the Ariel Award the following year in the category for “Best Supporting Actress”.
In the 1960s, she stood out in El Ángel exterminador, by director Luis Buñuel, where she appeared alongside Silvia Pinal. Her acting career ended when she married the governor of Chihuahua, Óscar Flores Sánchez, becoming the first Mexican actress in walk down the aisle with a politician.