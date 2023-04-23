Carlos Bonavides is devastated by Sergio DeFassio’s death (VIDEO)

Carlos Bonavides mourns Sergio DeFassio.

The El Premio Mayor actor was devastated by his death.

Talking about his friend, he couldn’t contain his tears.

Mexican actor Carlos Bonavides mourns Sergio DeFassio. Bonavides, who starred in the soap opera El Premio Mayor, has been deeply affected by the loss of his long-time colleague and friend Sergio DeFassio, who passed away on April 18.

Now, Carlos Bonavides, who shared a scene with Sergio, told a Mexican TV show that he could not contain his emotions when remembering DeFassio.

Carlos Bonavides broke down in tears during an interview with Mexican program De Primera Mano when he was asked about his colleague’s death. The Mexican actor said Sergio DeFassio like a brother to him.

Bonavides told Gustavo Adolfo Infante on the show: “We were a comic partners for 20 years, we didn’t have any success, but we had wonderful things. For me it is as if a relative had died, because he is not my friend, he is my brother.”