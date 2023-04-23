Carlos Bonavides is devastated by Sergio DeFassio’s death (VIDEO)
Carlos Bonavides mourns Sergio DeFassio. The 'El Premio Mayor' actor was devastated by his death. Talking about his friend, he couldn't contain his tears.
- Carlos Bonavides mourns Sergio DeFassio.
- The El Premio Mayor actor was devastated by his death.
- Talking about his friend, he couldn’t contain his tears.
Mexican actor Carlos Bonavides mourns Sergio DeFassio. Bonavides, who starred in the soap opera El Premio Mayor, has been deeply affected by the loss of his long-time colleague and friend Sergio DeFassio, who passed away on April 18.
Now, Carlos Bonavides, who shared a scene with Sergio, told a Mexican TV show that he could not contain his emotions when remembering DeFassio.
Carlos Bonavides mourns Sergio DeFassio
Carlos Bonavides broke down in tears during an interview with Mexican program De Primera Mano when he was asked about his colleague’s death. The Mexican actor said Sergio DeFassio like a brother to him.
Bonavides told Gustavo Adolfo Infante on the show: “We were a comic partners for 20 years, we didn’t have any success, but we had wonderful things. For me it is as if a relative had died, because he is not my friend, he is my brother.”
Carlos Bonavides reveals little-known details
“When we were young, we believed that fame was the most important thing and little by little over our lives, we realized that the most important thing was brotherhood, the love we had for each other, friendship,” he said.
“We have known each other for 53 years. I was young, I had many dreams about life. I was with him every day in the hospital, yesterday I was there but he felt dizzy. I asked the doctor to take him up to a room that was in cardiology, we were going to take him home, at night they gave me the news,” Bonavides said.
Bonavides mourns Sergio DeFassio
For me it was terrible, he was fine after the pacemaker operation, was fine and he passed away suddenly, surprisingly and it hurts a lot. A lifelong dream partner,” expressed the star of El Premio Mayor about his late friend and colleague Sergio DeFassio.
Bonavides also revealed the true cause of Sergio’s death. “It was a heart attack. We go to the funeral home so that he is not alone. I will be there all day, I don’t know if they cremated him or something. I feel very sore, Sergio was always a support for me and I for him,” he said.