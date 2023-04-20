Mexican actor Sergio DeFassio dies at 70 (PHOTOS)

Mexican actor Sergio DeFassio dies.

The El Premio Mayor actor passed away at the age of 70.

Sergio DeFassio last photograph revealed. Beloved Mexican actor Sergio DeFassio, who starred in stellar series and movies, has died at age of 70. He had been hospitalized for a while due to various health issues. The news broke on the night of April 18. Show business in Mexico is plunged into mourning with a new and very recent loss. This comes after a wave of deaths of various Latin American and Mexican personalities. Mexican actor Sergio DeFassio dies TV Notas reported that Mexican actor and comedian Sergio DeFassio succumbed to his disease and passed away on April 18, 2023. His cause of death was a heart attack. The Salud, Dinero y Amor actor was in the hospital to have a pacemaker put in. However, he suffered complications while he was there.

Health problems prevented Sergio from leaving the hospital The actor thought that he would soon be discharged, however complications made this impossible. TV Notas indicated that he had been scheduled to be discharged on April 19. TV Notas also reported that the news has not been confirmed by Sergio DeFassio’s close relatives. However personalities such as Diana Golden and Roberto Tello shared the sad news on social media.

Diana Goldenberg shares the last photo Sergio sent Diana Goldenberg Jiménez, a Colombian-Mexican actress, was one of the first to speak about the the Mexican actor’s death. She, like many of his friends and loved ones, had expected him to be released from the hospital. She said he sent a photo to a WhatsApp group announcing he was in the hospital to get a pacemaker: “He sent it to a group of people who have been with him all the time. He had just been given a pacemaker and suddenly he had a heart attack… he was leaving the hospital tomorrow,” she told TV Notas.

Sergio DeFassio’s last public appearance According to infobae, the last time Sergio appeared publicly was for the funeral of his colleague Xavier ‘Chabelo’ López on March 25. According to reports, he gave an interview at that time and said if you went to Chabelo’s house and liked any of his furniture, “He would gift it to you.” He also said that he had lost contact with the famous comedian after the program ended: “I don’t know if that hurt him, because when you stop working, you stop making the public and people laugh, and especially the children. One gets sick, that’s how it happens to us, that’s how it happens with comedians.”