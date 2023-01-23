Find your creativity in the kitchen.

Pamper your palate with healthy and easy-to-prepare dishes.

Here are 4 super simple recipes. Do you want healthy and easy-to-prepare recipes? Keep reading! One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to eat a more balanced diet — either to lose weight or just to be healthier. For this reason, today we have some ideas that will make life in the kitchen easier for you. You don’t need to be an expert chef to prepare delicious food at home and avoid eating fast food or spending money at restaurants. just follow a few simple steps to have a nutrient-rich dish that will help you stay fit and healthy! 4. Healthy and easy-to-prepare recipes: Mediterranean salad A Mediterranean salad is one of the most healthy and easy to prepare recipes. You can have it ready in a matter of minutes. All you need are: cucumbers, tomatoes, any sort of leafy greens, oregano, basil, garlic, onion, balsamic vinegar and feta cheese. Preparing this salad is very easy, as you only have to cut the ingredients into cubes and prepare the dressing by mixing oregano, basil, garlic, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, olive oil and salt. Once you have everything ready, toss everything together and enjoy!

3. Air fryer sweet potato fries Are you craving healthy and easy-to-prepare recipes? Then you’ll want to enjoy some delicious roasted sweet potato fries. To cut calories and reduce the amount of oil, cook them in an air fryer for just 10 minutes at a temperature of approximately 400ºF. For this recipe, you need at least one pound of sweet potatoes, spices such as paprika, fine herbs and garlic, olive oil and salt. A tip to make them crispier is to soak the sweet potatoes in cold water for at least half an hour before putting them in the air fryer. If you wish, you can add a touch of Parmesan cheese. You are going to love this recipe!

2. Pomodoro pasta: One of the best healthy and easy-to-prepare recipes Write down the ingredients! Pomodoro pasta is among the best healthy and easy-to-prepare dishes. You only need spaghetti, tomato, onion, minced garlic, spices such as thyme, basil and paprika, olive oil and Parmesan cheese. This is an easy recipe that will win over the whole family. The first step is to create a spectacular sauce. First, roast the tomatoes with olive oil and spices, then, remove the skin and add them to the mixture of garlic and onion sautéed with olive oil. This will result in a delicious sauce, to which you will add the cooked pasta, basil and Parmesan cheese.

1. Cheese arepas Arepas are one of the healthy and easy to prepare recipes that cannot be missing from your repertoire. They are very easy to prepare, and you only need to follow the instructions on the package to enjoy them with your favorite add-ons, which in this case is the cheese of your choice. Usually arepas are prepared with 2½ cups of lukewarm water , a pinch of salt and ¼ cup of vegetable oil for every 2 cups of arepa mix. Once you have the dough ready, cook them in a frying pan. Cut the arepas in half and add cheese, which with the heat of cooking will melt in a matter of seconds.