4 health benefits of almonds
Are almonds the key to a healthy diet? Discover the nutritional properties of these nuts. Find out four health benefits of almonds.
- Are almonds the key to a healthy diet?
- Discover the nutritional properties of these nuts.
- Find out four health benefits of almonds.
Learn the surprising health benefits of almonds! These nuts are rich in nutrients and science has been able to verify that their benefits go beyond their incredible, versatile flavor. This food complements practically any healthy recipe.
Learn about the nutritional properties of these nuts and the four main benefits of including almonds in your diet. From preventing diseases to improving your skin, the benefits are more than you can imagine!
4. Benefits of almonds: They are good for your heart
Heart health can be greatly benefited by regular and moderate consumption of almonds. Their antioxidant properties help improve blood flow and reduce bad cholesterol. This is thanks to high vitamin E content, which is also excellent for brain health.
Another benefit of almonds is that they are good for the heart because they are rich in magnesium. By raising and regulating magnesium levels, your body is less prone to heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease, and even illnesses like Alzheimer’s.
3. Almonds are rich in nutrients
The benefits of almonds are the result of their incredible nutritional properties. A serving of approximately 28 grams contains 6 grams of protein, 3.5 grams of fiber, 14 grams of fat, 37% vitamin E and 20% magnesium.
These properties allow almonds to be stored for up to two years refrigerated and you can enjoy their flavor in practically any recipe such as salads, smoothies and even healthy desserts. Do not hesitate to consume them in moderation!
2. Almonds help prevent cancer
Two of the main benefits of almonds are their antioxidant and fiber content. This makes them excellent for preventing different types of cancer. Science has shown that consuming approximately 84 grams of almonds daily (the equivalent of three servings) provides your body with powerful antioxidants.
The high fiber content is also good for your health. It not only improves digestion, but also reduces the risk of stomach issues.
1. Almonds are good for your brain
Consuming almonds on a regular basis is always a good idea, at least in terms of brain health, as they contain L-Carnitine and B12, two important factors in neuronal production and in improved cognitive function.
One secret to getting benefits from almonds is to mix them with milk, as this will boost the production of electrolytes and consequently make your memory stronger.