Are almonds the key to a healthy diet?

Discover the nutritional properties of these nuts.

Find out four health benefits of almonds.

Learn the surprising health benefits of almonds! These nuts are rich in nutrients and science has been able to verify that their benefits go beyond their incredible, versatile flavor. This food complements practically any healthy recipe.

4. Benefits of almonds: They are good for your heart

Heart health can be greatly benefited by regular and moderate consumption of almonds. Their antioxidant properties help improve blood flow and reduce bad cholesterol. This is thanks to high vitamin E content, which is also excellent for brain health.

Another benefit of almonds is that they are good for the heart because they are rich in magnesium. By raising and regulating magnesium levels, your body is less prone to heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease, and even illnesses like Alzheimer’s.