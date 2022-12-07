7 natural aphrodisiacs that never fail in the bedroom

Discover foods that will increase your sex drive.

Placebo effect? Find out what science says about aphrodisiacs.

These natural aphrodisiacs could improve your performance. Do you know what natural aphrodisiacs are most effective? Take note! Sometimes sexual desire decreases due to health factors, age or external reasons and, if you are one of the 10% to 20% of adults who suffer from a low libido, you may need extra help. Although it’s ideal is to see a specialist for this type of disorder, in cases where your lack of sexual desire isn’t chronic, you may want to try one of these seven natural aphrodisiacs first and see if they work for you! 7. Oysters Oysters are a food that has been considered a natural aphrodisiac for centuries. In some cultures, oysters are consumed to increase sexual desire and it is generally recommended your eat around 10 oysters to notice the aphrodisiac effects. But where does this belief come from? Although science has not explicitly said that oysters are a natural aphrodisiac, it seems that this practice gained popularity in the eighteenth century after Italian author Giacomo Casanova reported an increase in his sexual desire when he ate these mollusks for breakfast.

6. Strawberries Do you want to increase your sexual appetite? Get some strawberries! This fruit, in addition to being highly nutritious, contains properties capable of stimulating desire and improving sexual performance not only in the short-term, but also in the long-term. Nutritionists say that regular consumption of strawberries is great for people who want to perform better in bed, as they contain antioxidant properties, vitamins, and minerals that contribute to better sexual health.

5. Cinnamon is another great aphrodisiac From a scientific point of view, cinnamon is the only natural ingredient that works as a natural aphrodisiac. Its potential is such that regular consumption or topical of cinnamon use is enough for it to act as a powerful sexual stimulant. When consumed orally, cinnamon increases blood flow to the genital area and increases body temperature, two characteristics associated with better sexual performance. It can also be used topically in the form of oil or cream.

4. Mint is a cool aphrodisiac Mint is an herb known for improving sexual stimulation since it increases sensitivity in erogenous zones which, consequently, enhances sexual pleasure, especially for women. In some cases, mint helps to intensify orgasms thanks to its stimulating and energetic properties, creating a feeling of relaxation and fulfillment, allowing them to fully enjoy sexual stimulation.

3. Ginkgo Biloba is an aphrodisiac Ginkgo Biloba is believed to be a natural aphrodisiac. This is because it contains properties known to relax blood vessels and increase blood flow. Science may take a little longer to verify the true effects of this natural ingredient, but some say that it is an infallible way to enhance your sexual performance. Before consuming this type of supplement, it is important to see your doctor to rule out adverse reactions and determine what dose will work for you without side effects.

2.Chocolate Increase your sexual desire by consuming your favorite foods: How about some chocolate covered strawberries? This could be the answer for those who suffer from low sexual desire. And who can turn down chocolate? Chocolate is a natural aphrodisiac because it contains serotonin and phenylethylamine, two mood-boosting chemicals that also act as sexual stimulants. Dark chocolate is recommended.

1.Ginseng According to the NY Times, Red ginseng is an extremely popular herb among people seeking natural sexual stimulants natural. This ingredient could be the answer to increase sexual desire and combat erectile dysfunction. Its aphrodisiac properties could be due to the release of nitric oxide, which relaxes the penile muscles to promote erections. As in the case of the ginkgo biloba, it is recommended to consult a doctor first to rule out adverse reactions.