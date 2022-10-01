The 4 most popular turkey recipes for Thanksgiving
Prepare the most exquisite recipes for Thanksgiving! Discover the best tips so that this traditional dish is the star of your table.
Did you know that at least 88% of Americans eat turkey on Thanksgiving? That’s how it is! Every year, at least 46 million turkeys are cooked, almost twice as many as at Christmas and Easter. But do you know how to prepare it?
On this occasion we present you four infallible and versatile turkey recipes for Thanksgiving, using ingredients that are easy to get. Follow these simple steps so you don’t struggle in the kitchen. Here are four of the best turkey recipes for Thanksgiving!
4. Honey Glazed Turkey
To cook this recipe, you need a 15-pound turkey and ingredients like: ½ cup honey, ½ cup dijon mustard, rosemary powder, onion powder, salt, garlic powder, and ground pepper. For the stuffing, you will need chopped onion, celery, special bread cubes for stuffing turkey, and poultry seasoning.
First, bake the turkey at a temperature of 325° for two hours, then, prepare the glaze and pour it over the turkey, and proceed to bake for about two more hours. Prepare the stuffing in a separate pot and let it rest for an hour. If you wish, you can remove the skin and traces of fat from the turkey.
3. Turkey with Lemon and Fine Herbs
For this recipe you will need: ½ cup of melted butter, 3 tablespoons of lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of lemon zest, 1 teaspoon of thyme, 2 tablespoons of salt, 2 tablespoons of pepper, onion, garlic and flour.
Pour butter, lemon juice, lemon zest, and thyme combination over turkey. Preheat the oven to 350° and, in a special baking bag, put a little flour before putting the turkey. Bake for about 2 ¾ hours for juicy, flavorful meat.
2. Turkey Stuffed with Fruit and Meat
Preparing this turkey recipe will take you about four and a half hours but the result will be worth it. It will highlight different flavors than the other recipes. You need: a 20-pound turkey, garlic, olive oil, onion, Worcestershire sauce and chicken broth.
For the fruit and meat filling, you will need: one pound ground beef, one pound ground pork, onion, celery, chopped walnuts, bread cubes, almonds, olives, pine nuts, plums, salt and pepper to taste. Cook separately, baking turkey at 350° for about three hours.
1. Orange Turkey
With an estimated prep time of about 30 minutes, plus a bake time of about 3½ hours, this is one of the best Thanksgiving turkey recipes and will become one of your favorites for the holidays. The first thing you have to get is a 15-pound turkey, which you will bake for between three and four hours at 325 °.
The ingredients you require for this one are: 3 medium oranges, ½ cup of butter at room temperature, garlic powder, salt, pepper, two sticks of melted butter, onion, rosemary, thyme, flour, ½ cup of champagne and ½ cup of Orange juice.