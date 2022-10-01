The 4 most popular turkey recipes for Thanksgiving

Prepare the most exquisite recipes for Thanksgiving!

Discover the best tips so that this traditional dish is the star of your table.

The best secrets to a perfectly cooked turkey.

Did you know that at least 88% of Americans eat turkey on Thanksgiving? That’s how it is! Every year, at least 46 million turkeys are cooked, almost twice as many as at Christmas and Easter. But do you know how to prepare it?

On this occasion we present you four infallible and versatile turkey recipes for Thanksgiving, using ingredients that are easy to get. Follow these simple steps so you don’t struggle in the kitchen. Here are four of the best turkey recipes for Thanksgiving!

4. Honey Glazed Turkey

To cook this recipe, you need a 15-pound turkey and ingredients like: ½ cup honey, ½ cup dijon mustard, rosemary powder, onion powder, salt, garlic powder, and ground pepper. For the stuffing, you will need chopped onion, celery, special bread cubes for stuffing turkey, and poultry seasoning.

First, bake the turkey at a temperature of 325° for two hours, then, prepare the glaze and pour it over the turkey, and proceed to bake for about two more hours. Prepare the stuffing in a separate pot and let it rest for an hour. If you wish, you can remove the skin and traces of fat from the turkey.