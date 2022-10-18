‘Got Talent’ star Arsenio Puro dies on stage (PHOTOS)

Magician Arsenio Puro dies.

How did the ‘Got Talent’ star die?

Friend tells the truth about the show’s semifinalist. The magician and 2019 semifinalist on the famous show Got Talent, Arsenio Puro, died at the age of 46, during a live performance at an entertainment venue called Houdini in Madrid, Spain. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, Arsenio Puro suffered a heart attack on stage and two officers, who were in the audience watching the show, tried to resuscitate him but were unable to revive the magician. Arsenio Puro dies on stage They called an ambulance to the Houdini room which took Arsenio Puro to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead from cardiac arrest. He “fell flat on the ground. It’s such a funny show that, in the first moments, people laughed thinking that it was just another joke,” his friend, magician Jaque, told El Mundo. The fellow Got Talent semifinalist said people thought the collapse was part of the show. “He died of natural causes… he wasn’t doing any risky tricks,” Jaque told outlet. Arsenio Puro worked in the place where he died for more than 25 years.

The truth about the magician’s death “Everyone was very fond of him, he was a self-made artist from thousands of performances in the Houdini room… every week for the last 25 years. And he filled them, it couldn’t be bad. We have been working together for more than 15 years, side by side behind the stage, which unites a lot,” declared magician Jaque. Carlos Rubio, also a magician, said that Arsenio Puro had chest pain for 10 days. “He was very simple, hard-working, honest. He was the right hand of the owner of the Houdini room, he was the soul of the room. We wonder what will happen to it in the future,” he declared.

What was Arsenio Puro’s life like? In addition, Rubio explained that the semifinalist of the famous Got Talent show “had no vices, did not smoke, did not drink” and “led a quiet life”. Arsenio Puro had been in a relationship with his girlfriend for six years. She, along with his relatives, was devastated by his death. “He laughed at himself a lot and always knew how to make people laugh. He was sweet, there are magicians who go too far with their audience when they try to create humor, he knew how to do the right thing,” Carlos Rubio said about Arsenio Puro, who died doing what he loved the most.

The magician’s family never believed in him “They never believed in his magic,” Carlos Rubio told the newspaper, explaining why the magician had competed on the popular reality show. However, the newspaper explained that this situation had changed in recent years. But there was another reason he decided to go on Got Talent. “Actually he was very shy, a normal person, he was such a good person that you cannot imagine, there is no person or magician who can say something bad about Arsenio.” According to El Mundo, the artist was looking to also overcome his stage fright by participating in Got Talent.