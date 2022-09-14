Venezuelan singer Aquiles Báez dies while on tour in Europe (PHOTOS)

How the death of beloved singer Aquiles Báez was confirmed.

He was in the middle of a European tour.

How the Venezuelan died.

The world of Hispanic music is mourning the death of the popular singer Aquiles Báez, who was touring Europe when he died. The news was confirmed by Coco Música Eventos, the company in charge of the musician’s tour.

Aquiles Báez passed away at the age of 58 in Aachen, Germany. The producer thanked “all the musicians and friends for having accompanied his last steps with affection and admiration, on the stages from where he was able to share his mastery, his humor and his musicality with the public,” according to CNN.

How did singer Aquiles Báez die?

According to the company’s statement, the Venezuelan singer died in his sleep after his last concert in the German city of Cologne. The singer had just performed in Madrid, Barcelona and Geneva, and dates were pending in cities such as Paris and Berlin.

Aquiles Báez’s last post on Instagram was made five days before his death and was immediately filled with comments of mourning and condolences. “Dear teacher, thank you for everything.” “Rest in peace teacher.” “Thank you for your legacy.” “Have a good trip to eternity,” people commented.