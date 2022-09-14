Venezuelan singer Aquiles Báez dies while on tour in Europe (PHOTOS)
How the death of beloved singer Aquiles Báez was confirmed. He was in the middle of a European tour. How the Venezuelan died.
- How the death of beloved singer Aquiles Báez was confirmed.
- He was in the middle of a European tour.
- How the Venezuelan died.
The world of Hispanic music is mourning the death of the popular singer Aquiles Báez, who was touring Europe when he died. The news was confirmed by Coco Música Eventos, the company in charge of the musician’s tour.
Aquiles Báez passed away at the age of 58 in Aachen, Germany. The producer thanked “all the musicians and friends for having accompanied his last steps with affection and admiration, on the stages from where he was able to share his mastery, his humor and his musicality with the public,” according to CNN.
How did singer Aquiles Báez die?
According to the company’s statement, the Venezuelan singer died in his sleep after his last concert in the German city of Cologne. The singer had just performed in Madrid, Barcelona and Geneva, and dates were pending in cities such as Paris and Berlin.
Aquiles Báez’s last post on Instagram was made five days before his death and was immediately filled with comments of mourning and condolences. “Dear teacher, thank you for everything.” “Rest in peace teacher.” “Thank you for your legacy.” “Have a good trip to eternity,” people commented.
How did he become famous?
The singer, who had more than 12,000 followers on Instagram, was a professor at the Berklee College of Music, according to CNN. Aquiles Báez explored different ways of seeing and playing the guitar, according to his official site. “In his musical journey, he takes different paths full of melodies and rhythms.”
“He detours into the sound of his strings, producing trades and walks on that tropical-sounding land with elements of mixed-ethnic Caribbean, Afro-Venezuelan, classical music and jazz cultures,” reads his biography.
One of the “most outstanding singers of recent times”
Currently, the singer has more than a thousand monthly listeners Spotify with songs such as El oriente es otro color, Aquel Zuliano, Mi Merengue, A mis hermanos, Atardecer, among other hits.
“His musical execution has a personal and innovative style, incorporating sophisticated harmonies with rhythmic elements, thus creating a unique sound that belongs to him, which makes him one of the most outstanding Venezuelan musicians of recent times,” says his biography.
“There is nothing worse for a mother than seeing a child go”
The news left the world of music in Venezuela and other parts of the world in mourning. Hispanic music figures, such as singer-songwriter Yordano Di Marzo and Soledad Bravo dedicated special messages in honor of Aquiles Báez. “We are left with a void in our soul when we receive news like this, the departure of Master Aquiles Báez was premature and unexpected, because he was such a special person that we assumed he would last forever,” said Yordano Di Marzo.
“I want you to know that I am not in the mood to tell stories about Aquiles Báez. Achilles was a son to me. There is nothing worse for a mother than seeing a child go. At home, everything is devastation and immense pain. I appreciate all the condolences we have received,” singer Soledad Bravo said on Twitter.