Giselle Blondet spoke about working on La Mesa Caliente.

She has great chemistry with co-hosts Myrka Dellanos, Verónica Bastos and Alix Aspe.

La Mesa Caliente will be broadcasting from Los Angeles on October 3. La Mesa Caliente travels to Los Angeles for a week of special programming from the west side starting Monday, October 3 at 3pm/2c on Telemundo. The show’s four hosts, Myrka Dellanos, Giselle Blondet, Verónica Bastos and Alix Aspe, will be at the CityWalk at Universal Hollywood Studios to conduct interviews with special guests in a week full of surprises and the hottest topics of the week from the West Coast. From October 3 to 6 at 3 pm/2c Giselle Blondet spoke exclusively and gave details about the show and her experience with the other hosts, as the four put the most important current issues on the table to share their opinions, have fun and discuss their perspectives. In addition, she told us about several projects that she has in the pipeline. A SHOW YOU’LL ENJOY! In an exclusive interview, Blondet spoke about her great experience at La Mesa Caliente, featuring four empowered women with diverse opinions. This totally original show features a variety of current topics and the hottest and most controversial real-life facts affecting the nation’s Latino community. Giselle Blondet is one of the most iconic figures on Hispanic television in the United States. She began her artistic career as a teenager in her native Puerto Rico in plays and with telenovelas produced and broadcast on the local Telemundo station WKAQ. She continued in the world of telenovelas with successful productions in Venezuela, Argentina and other Latin American countries. Later, she joined Hispanic television in the United States during the early days of the morning show Despierta América. Since then, Blondet has hosted successful television shows and competitions, including numerous editions of Nuestra Belleza Latina for Univision and Gran Hermano for Telemundo. In addition to her television work, Blondet was the author of the bestseller I’m 50… So What! and Con los Pies en la Tierra, in addition to launching a line of jewelry and bedding. This was what she told MundoNOW exclusively.

WHAT DID GISELE BLONDET SAY? About this project the host said: "Thank God I have always verified that every opportunity that comes my way comes with a positive purpose. I love challenges, I was starting in a company in which I had never worked like this on a daily basis, yes I had been on Telemundo for the United States for Big Brother. I did it from Mexico and I started my career on Telemundo when I was 14 years old, but in Puerto Rico." "I don't like to give my opinion so much about politics or about the lives of others, so in this program I have had to find a way to give my opinion. For me it has to be super impartial, I like to stay very neutral and try to see all the angles, I know Myrka but we have never worked as close as we do now."

WHAT DID SHE SAY ABOUT HER CO-HOSTS? "I have also known Verónica for many years and I met Alix when I was at Telemundo. It was a challenge for me in all those senses, but every day and with the extraordinary team that we have, it became easier, I'm not saying easy, but we began to understand each other and understand what the program was about." "That is what Mesa Caliente does, that we can represent different types of thoughts that the people who are watching us may have, I love it, it forces me to be much more informed, because I used to avoid the news, because I like to focus a lot on the positive side of things," said the host.

WHAT DID SHE SAY ABOUT INFIDELITY? Regarding infidelity, she explained: "It was not really an infidelity, we were already divorced, what happened is that he was dating a person, but I had no idea, and he wanted us to meet. He wanted to talk with me and time passed and I didn't go, and when we met he asked me to get back together with him." And she added: "That he wanted to wait for me all his life and all those things that you men say sometimes, I told him that I didn't want to go back, about two days passed, I'm eating with my children and they announce to me that they're going to have a little brother, and there I found out that he was dating a person who was pregnant."